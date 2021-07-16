How Many Sacks Will the Jets Have in 2021?

EA: Over the previous three seasons, the Jets have amassed 105 sacks while averaging 35 QB takedowns behind the line. The total dipped in each of those campaigns: 39 (2018), 35 (2019) and 31 (2020). OLB Jordan Jenkins and DE Henry Anderson led the way in '18 with 7 sacks apiece, Jenkins paced the unit with 8 sacks in '19 and the emerging Quinnen Williams was on top of the chart in 2020 with 7 sacks. The Jets have made a seismic shift on defense in both scheme and personnel, moving to a 4-3 under HC Robert Saleh/DC Jeff Ulbrich for the first time since the Herman Edwards era. Saleh wants to create "chaos" with his line and the Jets are better equipped to get home in 2021. Carl Lawson gives the Green & White something off the edge that they haven't had in a long time in terms of explosiveness. Last season, Lawson led all NFL D-linemen with 32 QB hits. Lawson (26) is an ascending player who will benefit from the change of addresses. The Bengals ranked last in the NFL last season with 17 sacks and that had nothing to do with Lawson's performance. He is entering the perfect situation because Williams is a budding star and the Jets also added Sheldon Rankins on the interior, a potential X-factor who had 8 sacks with the Saints the last time he appeared in 16 games. The Jets are loaded on the interior (Folorunso Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd and intriguing rookie Jonathan Marshall included) and Ulbrich doesn't think there will be much of a pocket for quarterbacks to step up into in 2021. The Jets should be an improved club offensively, so that should mean more pass-rushing opportunities late in games. I'll set the floor at 41.