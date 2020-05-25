Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

In Year 2 with Adam Gase at the helm of the Jets, NFL Network's Peter Schrager believes QB Sam Darnold will take a big jump in his third season.

"I think that last year's season was supposed to be that season where he emerges, but when you suffer mononucleosis early on in the season and suffer from an offensive line that can't keep you upright throughout the season and you don't have the chance to be 100% healthy to get this thing going, you suffer," Schrager recently said on Good Morning Football. "They still finished 6-2 the last eight games."

Despite missing three games with the mono and playing behind an offensive line that started 11 different players and had nine different combinations, the 22-year-old signal-caller improved in almost every statistical category compared to his rookie season. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick's completion percentage spiked from 57.7 to 61.9, his touchdowns increased from 17 to 19 and his interceptions dipped from 15 to 13.

Darnold, whom Gase said will have to be an extension of the coaching staff in 2020, went 7-6 as a starter last season (4-9 in '18), threw for 3,024 yards compared to 2,865 and improved his QB rating from 77.6 to 84.3.