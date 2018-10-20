GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Vikings (10/21)

GAMEDAY INFO:
The New York Jets host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 21st at 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, presented by Toyota. This game is a Green Out featuring Marvel and the Hulk. The first 15,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a limited-edition Jets Hulk bobblehead and all fans will receive a commemorative Hulk vs Thor comic book cover on egress.
- Parking lots: 8:00 a.m. (Parking Map)
- Will call: 10:00am (Located at MetLife Gate South Windows)
- Gates: 11:00 a.m. (Stadium Map)
- Sonic Boom: 12:00 p.m. (Make your way into the stadium)
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
- Uniforms: Green Color Rush uniforms (Roster Card)
- All fans encouraged to wear green for Green Out
MOBILE TICKETING
Print-at-home PDF tickets are no longer available.
Season Ticket Holders: Use your Jets Rewards Card or the new Virtual Jets Rewards Card in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
General Public: Download and manage your tickets in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
Suites: Use your hard tickets that have been mailed or manage your tickets in the Jets Official Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
Fans should download or transfer tickets prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Tickets should be prominently displayed prior to approaching the entry gate. Fans are strongly encouraged to add their tickets to their Apple or Google Pay wallets to expedite event entry. If you are traveling with a group, transfer the tickets within the group so each member can move throughout the Stadium freely.
For more information on mobile-ticketing, including step-by-step instructions, click here.
PARKING UPDATE
Print-at-home PDF parking passes for Jets home games at MetLife Stadium are available. Fans can access your parking passes using your Jets Account Manager. Parking can also be accessed using the Jets mobile app.
Season Ticket Holders are still strongly encouraged to continue to use their parking hang tag. Parking can still be managed via mobile device, by downloading the Jets mobile app. If you choose this option, be sure to download your parking pass and add to your phone's wallet prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Please be sure to review the MetLife Stadium parking map to plan your arrival route accordingly.
PREGAME NOTES:
Hulk & Thor Character Appearances: Meet Marvel's Hulk and Thor before the game. They will be outside the MetLife gate from 10:15am-10:45am and at the Toyota activation on the Plaza from 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
ON THE ISLAND
Bud Light Beer Garden: $5 Bud Light beers and DJ, plus meet Jets Legend Tony Richardson from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
M&T Bank: Visit the M&T Bank activation to stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways and more.
Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck to purchase your pre-game meal.
888 Gaming: Meet brand ambassadors and download the 888 Gaming app to be entered to win autographed Jets merchandise and other great prizes.
IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00 a.m. up until the end of halftime.
To setup your appointment:
- Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv
- Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.
- Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"
- You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"
- Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.
FanDuel: Visit the FanDuel tent pre-game and enter an exclusive contest for a chance to win free EY Coaches Club tickets, autographed jerseys and more!" Located between Lots E & F on the island.
ON THE PLAZA:
ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 11 a.m. live from the MetLife Central stage.
MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be thanking all the dedicated Educators who work hard and root harder. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Marvin Jones on the MetLife stage between 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.
Jets Fest: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.
Super Bowl III Experience: Located on the plaza between MetLife Gate and the Verizon Gate, you'll have the opportunity to take photos with Super Bowl III memorabilia.
Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Located throughout the parking lots pregame, staff will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the crowd during the game.
PrimeSport: The PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate is open from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Ticketed guests will have access to tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Fred Baxter will be in attendance from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Toyota: Don't miss the Hulk themed 4-runner. Visit for your chance to score a commemorative prize. Are you a loyal customer of Toyota? Show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. You can also test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.
Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams at the game day photo op. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action.
SAP: Jets fans test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize! Jets Legend Laveranues Coles will be in attendance from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Sharp: Sunday Focus Chalk Talk with Rob Carpenter and Samuel Garnes will be in the Sharp Showcase Lounge of the Toyota Club. Get autographs and photos with the Legends from 11:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. and stay for the Chalk Talk hosted by SNY's Jeane Coakley from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
JETS LEGENDS COMMUNITY
Meet Jets Legends throughout MetLife Stadium for autographs and pictures before kickoff!
Marvin Jones: MetLife stage from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tony Richardson: Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Rob Carpenter: Sharp Chalk Talk from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Samuel Garnes: Sharp Chalk Talk from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Fred Baxter: PrimeSport tent from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Erik Coleman: Verizon Activation on the Plaza from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kenny Schroy: Alumni Alley in the 300-level from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Laveranues Coles: SAP entrance beginning at 12:00 p.m.
JETS FLIGHT CREW
Fight Crew Performances: See the flight crew perform at the MetLife Gate on the island from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
IN-GAME / IN-STADIUM:
National Anthem: Jackie Burns from the Broadway musical Wicked
Hulk vs Thor Comic Book: A limited number of comics will be distributed at the Toyota activation on the Plaza, in the Kids Zone, and in club areas throughout the stadium.
Noise Warning: Be on the lookout for new in-game pyrotechnics at MetLife Stadium. This may be particularly loud for fans sitting in the 300-level.
Stomp Out Bullying: The Jets, STOMP Out Bullying and Municipal Credit Union are hosting the fourth annual Anti-Bullying Awareness Day, created to tackle bullying by increasing awareness of all forms of bullying, promoting STOMP Out Bullying's mission of reducing and preventing bullying and, most importantly, providing resources to those who need assistance. Three 2018 Jets Upstanders of the Week will serve as honorary captains for the coin toss and the team will host over 2,000 students, families and teachers from schools that participated in the Jets Tackle Bullying programs at this game. To learn more and become part of this program, visit nyjets.com/antibullying.
50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Institute of Technology: Fans can purchase raffle tickets and the lucky winner will split the jackpot with Lupus Research Alliance. The winner will be announced in the fourth quarter.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by credit/debit cards from 50/50 Raffle staff members wearing neon green 50/50 Raffle shirts beginning three hours prior to kickoff. In addition, fans can purchase tickets from kiosks in the following sections: MetLife Central, 116, 131, 146, 217, 235, 311, and 336. Tickets pricing is 5 for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 250 for $100.
For more information, visit nyjets.com/5050raffle
Tastings:
- Sample Jets Uncorked Championship Reserve, a premium 2016 California red wine created by fifth generation Napa Valley winemaker Joe Wagner to honor the 50th anniversary of the Jets Super Bowl III victory. Tastings will be held in the Toyota and United Rentals clubs.
- Edrington will be hosting complimentary whiskey tastings in EY Coaches Club, MetLife50 Club and Level 3 Suite landings.
- Don Julio will be sampling in the Toyota and United Rentals Club.
SPiN: Play ping pong with the pros in the United Rentals Club.
Wicked: Pick up a pair of Wicked sunglasses in the United Rentals Club.
HALFTIME:
Youth Football: Lincoln Park Raiders vs Newton Braves and Hopatcong Warriors vs Mount Olive Jr Marauders
ADDITIONAL INFO FOR FANS:
United Rentals Safety Tip of the Week: Follow instructions from team members regarding stadium operations and emergency procedures.
Jets Rewards Early Entry Bonus: Jets Season Ticket Holders who enter MetLife Stadium 45 minutes prior to kickoff will receive a special 1,000-point early entry bonus. Fans that enter 15 minutes prior to kickoff will receive 500 early entry bonus points.
Fans First: Show our young fans how to represent Jets Nation. If you see someone's passion cross the line and set a bad example for our young fans, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Service Hotline at 201-559-1515. Remember, young fans will follow your lead, so please be respectful. This is an anonymous line we will not disclose information to others.
Food Item of the Game: $8 Souvenir Hot Cup (originally $10)
Merchandise Item of the Game: 30% off all men's and women's apparel (excluding jerseys)
Uber: Uber is the official rideshare partner of the New York Jets. The pickup location will default to a pin in the official Uber Zone, located in Lot E off of West Peripheral Road, right outside of the Verizon Gate.
NJ TRANSIT SCHEDULE
Please note the following schedule, if traveling to MetLife Stadium via NJ Transit:
New York Penn to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 30 Minutes)
|Leaves NYP
|Leaves SEC
|Arrives MLS
|10:14 a.m.
|10:34 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|10:54 a.m.
|11:13 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:07 a.m.
|11:23 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|11:14 a.m.
|11:34 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|12:14 p.m.
|12:31 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
Hoboken to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 24 Minutes)
|Leaves HOB
|Arrives MLS
|9:30 a.m.
|9:54 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|10:24 a.m.
|10:23 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|11:02 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:45 a.m.
|12:09 p.m.
|11:57 a.m.
|12:21 p.m.
|12:13 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
For more information, click HERE
NJ Transit schedule is subject to change.
Clear Bag Policy: The NFL's carry-in bag policy will be in effect for the 2018 season to ensure a safe and secure game environment. Make sure you share this information with your family and friends attending the game.
Fans may bring only the following style and size bag into the stadium:
- Bags that are CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" in size.
- One-gallon clear plastic food storage bag.
- Small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap — this can be carried separately or within a clear bag.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags; seat cushions are also prohibited. For more information visit http://www.nfl.com/allclear.
NFL Ticket Exchange: Can't miss it? Can't make it? NFL Ticket Exchange is the only Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL where 100% of tickets are verified by Ticketmaster. Buyers get in guaranteed and sellers enjoy automatic payment. Buy or sell tickets the NFL-approved way at NFL Ticket Exchange.