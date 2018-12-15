GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Texans (12/15)

GAMEDAY INFO:
The New York Jets host the Houston Texans on Saturday, December 15th at 4:30 p.m., presented by Municipal Credit Union. This game is also First Responders Night at MetLife Stadium.
- Parking lots: 11:30 a.m. (Parking Map)
- Will call: 2:30 p.m. (Located at MetLife Gate South Windows)
- Gates: 2:30 p.m. (Stadium Map)
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m.
- Uniforms: Green jerseys and white pants (Roster Card)
MOBILE TICKETING
Print-at-home PDF tickets are no longer available.
Season Ticket Holders: Use your Jets Rewards Card or the Virtual Jets Rewards Card in the Jets Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
General Public: Download and manage your tickets in the Jets Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
Suites: Use your hard tickets that have been mailed or manage your tickets in the Jets Mobile App presented by M&T Bank.
Fans should download or transfer tickets prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Tickets should be prominently displayed prior to approaching the entry gate. Fans are strongly encouraged to add their tickets to their Apple or Google Pay wallets to expedite event entry. If you are traveling with a group, transfer the tickets within the group so each member can move throughout the Stadium freely.
For more information on mobile-ticketing, including step-by-step instructions, click here.
PARKING UPDATE
Print-at-home PDF parking passes for Jets home games at MetLife Stadium are available. Fans can access your parking passes using your Jets Account Manager. Parking can also be accessed using the Jets mobile app.
Season Ticket Holders are still strongly encouraged to continue to use their parking hang tag. Parking can still be managed via mobile device, by downloading the Jets mobile app. If you choose this option, be sure to download your parking pass and add to your phone's wallet prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Please be sure to review the MetLife Stadium parking map to plan your arrival route accordingly.
PREGAME NOTES:
ON THE ISLAND
Bud Light Beer Garden: Enjoy $5 Bud Light beers and a DJ, plus grab a free branded kozzie mitten. Jets Legend Randy Beverly will be in attendance from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00 a.m. up until the end of halftime.
To setup your appointment:
- Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv
- Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.
- Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"
- You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"
- Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.
FanDuel:Stop by the FanDuel tent pre-game and enter an exclusive contest for a chance to win free EY Coaches Club tickets, autographed jerseys and more! Located between Lots E & F on the island.
First Responders: Participate in pregame activities on the Island as part of First Responders Night. Participants include Tunnel2Towers, NYPD, SCPD, NY State Troopers, NJ Forest Fire, Stop the Bleed & the FDNY.
M&T Bank: Visit the M&T Bank activation to stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways, and more.
MGM: Come out to the PlayMGM tent before the game for a chance to win VIP Jets prizes. During the game, visit the PlayMGM tables in the Coaches Club and United Rentals Club.
Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck to purchase your pre-game meal.
IN THE PARKING LOTS:
888 Gaming: Play cornhole for a chance to win 888 branded items.
BASF: Receive recycling and trash bags from volunteers in Lots D, E, F, G, J & L.
Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Look out for the Jets Launch Crew located throughout the parking lots pregame and on the sidelines during the game. The Launch Crew will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the stands during the game.
ON THE PLAZA:
ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 2:30 p.m. live from the MetLife stage.
MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be honoring First Responders. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Jets Legend, Nick Mangold, on the MetLife stage between 3:00 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.
M&T Bank Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.
PrimeSport: Ticketed guests can access the PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate, open from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Play tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Joe Klecko will be in attendance from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
SAP: Test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize! Jets Legend Freeman McNeil will be in attendance from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sharp: Watch Sunday Focus Chalk Talk with Jets Legends Erik Coleman & Tony Richardson in the Sharp Showcase Lounge of the Toyota Club. Get autographs and photos with the Legends from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and watch Chalk Talk hosted by SNY's Jeane Coakley from 3:00 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Toyota: Visit the Toyota display for a chance to win prizes. If you're a loyal Toyota customer, show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. Test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.
Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action.
JETS LEGENDS COMMUNITY
Meet Jets Legends throughout MetLife Stadium for autographs and pictures before kickoff!
Nick Mangold: MetLife stage from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Randy Beverly: Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Erik Coleman & Tony Richardson: Sharp Chalk Talk from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Joe Klecko: PrimeSport tent from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wesley Walker: Verizon Activation on the Plaza from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Rocky Klever: Alumni Alley in the 300-level from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Freeman McNeil: SAP entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
JETS FLIGHT CREW
See the flight crew perform at the MetLife Stage from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
IN-GAME / IN-STADIUM:
National Anthem: FDNY EMT Sarah McShane. Following the anthem there will be a NJ State Trooper & NYPD helicopter flyover.
Player Introductions: A Newark and Linden police motorcade will lead the team out for player introductions.
50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Tech: Fans can purchase raffle tickets and the lucky winner will split the jackpot with Atlantic Health Heart Care. The winner will be announced in the fourth quarter.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by credit/debit cards from 50/50 Raffle staff members wearing neon green 50/50 Raffle shirts beginning three hours prior to kickoff. In addition, fans can purchase tickets from kiosks in the following sections: MetLife Central, 116, 131, 146, 217, 235, 311, and 336. Tickets pricing is 5 for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 250 for $100.
For more information, visit nyjets.com/5050raffle
SPiN: Play ping pong with the pros in the United Rentals Club.
Tastings:
Jets Uncorked Championship Reserve: Taste this premium 2016 California red wine created by fifth generation Napa Valley winemaker Joe Wagner to honor the 50th anniversary of the Jets Super Bowl III victory. Tastings will be held in Toyota & united Rentals Clubs.
Edrington: Enjoy complimentary whiskey tastings in the EY Coaches Club, MetLife 50 Club and Level 5 Suite landings.
Halftime:
Youth Football: Plainedge Bobcats vs. Hicksville Crusaders and Seaford Broncos vs. Oyster Bay-Bayville
ADDITIONAL INFO FOR FANS: *Please note there is no postgame field access for EY Coaches Club seat holders at this game. Jets Rewards Early Entry Bonus:* Jets Season Ticket Holders who enter MetLife Stadium 45 minutes prior to scheduled time of game will receive a special 1,000-point early entry bonus. Fans that enter 15 minutes prior to scheduled time of game will receive 500 early entry bonus points.
Fans First: Show our young fans how to represent Jets Nation. If you see someone's passion cross the line and set a bad example for our young fans, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Service Hotline at 201-559-1515. Remember, young fans will follow your lead, so please be respectful. This is an anonymous line we will not disclose information to others.
Food Item of the Game: $7 Nonna Fusco's Meatball Hero (originally $9)
Merchandise Item of the Game: 30% off all apparel
United Rentals Safety Tip of the Week: Add your tickets to your Apple or Google Pay wallets to easily show them when requested and expedite entry.
Uber: Uber is the official rideshare partner of the New York Jets. The pickup location will default to a pin in the official Uber Zone, located in Lot E off of West Peripheral Road, right outside of the Verizon Gate.
NJ TRANSIT SCHEDULE
Please note the following schedule, if traveling to MetLife Stadium via NJ Transit:
New York Penn to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 30 Minutes)
|Leaves NYP
|Leaves SEC
|Arrives MLS
|10:14 a.m.
|10:34 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|10:54 a.m.
|11:13 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:07 a.m.
|11:23 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|11:14 a.m.
|11:34 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|12:14 p.m.
|12:31 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
Hoboken to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 24 Minutes)
|Leaves HOB
|Arrives MLS
|9:30 a.m.
|9:54 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|10:24 a.m.
|10:23 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|11:02 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:45 a.m.
|12:09 p.m.
|11:57 a.m.
|12:21 p.m.
|12:13 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
Clear Bag Policy: The NFL's carry-in bag policy will be in effect for the 2018 season to ensure a safe and secure game environment. Make sure you share this information with your family and friends attending the game.
Fans may bring only the following style and size bag into the stadium:
- Bags that are CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" in size.
- One-gallon clear plastic food storage bag.
- Small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap — this can be carried separately or within a clear bag.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags; seat cushions are also prohibited. For more information visit http://www.nfl.com/allclear.
NFL Ticket Exchange: Can't miss it? Can't make it? NFL Ticket Exchange is the only Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL where 100% of tickets are verified by Ticketmaster. Buyers get in guaranteed and sellers enjoy automatic payment. Buy or sell tickets the NFL-approved way at NFL Ticket Exchange.