GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Texans (12/15)

PREGAME NOTES:

ON THE ISLAND

Bud Light Beer Garden: Enjoy $5 Bud Light beers and a DJ, plus grab a free branded kozzie mitten. Jets Legend Randy Beverly will be in attendance from 2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00 a.m. up until the end of halftime.

To setup your appointment:

Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv

Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.

Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"

You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"

Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.

FanDuel:Stop by the FanDuel tent pre-game and enter an exclusive contest for a chance to win free EY Coaches Club tickets, autographed jerseys and more! Located between Lots E & F on the island.

First Responders: Participate in pregame activities on the Island as part of First Responders Night. Participants include Tunnel2Towers, NYPD, SCPD, NY State Troopers, NJ Forest Fire, Stop the Bleed & the FDNY.

M&T Bank: Visit the M&T Bank activation to stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways, and more.

MGM: Come out to the PlayMGM tent before the game for a chance to win VIP Jets prizes. During the game, visit the PlayMGM tables in the Coaches Club and United Rentals Club.

Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck to purchase your pre-game meal.

IN THE PARKING LOTS:

888 Gaming: Play cornhole for a chance to win 888 branded items.

BASF: Receive recycling and trash bags from volunteers in Lots D, E, F, G, J & L.

Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Look out for the Jets Launch Crew located throughout the parking lots pregame and on the sidelines during the game. The Launch Crew will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the stands during the game.

ON THE PLAZA:

ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 2:30 p.m. live from the MetLife stage.

MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be honoring First Responders. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Jets Legend, Nick Mangold, on the MetLife stage between 3:00 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.

M&T Bank Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable rides, player cutouts and more.

PrimeSport: Ticketed guests can access the PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate, open from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Play tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Joe Klecko will be in attendance from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

SAP: Test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize! Jets Legend Freeman McNeil will be in attendance from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sharp: Watch Sunday Focus Chalk Talk with Jets Legends Erik Coleman & Tony Richardson in the Sharp Showcase Lounge of the Toyota Club. Get autographs and photos with the Legends from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and watch Chalk Talk hosted by SNY's Jeane Coakley from 3:00 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Toyota: Visit the Toyota display for a chance to win prizes. If you're a loyal Toyota customer, show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. Test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.