Five to Watch When the Jets Play 'Double Spoiler' at the Dolphins

The playoff door slammed shut on the Jets again, this time in Seattle. But one way to keep their heads held high heading into the offseason is to play double spoiler in the season finale at Miami on Sunday.

Hal of the spoiler role comes from the Dolphins' own postseason hopes, which hang by a thread. At 8-8, they need to beat the 7-9 Jets AND have the Bills beat the Patriots to get into the AFC playoff grid. The Green & White also haven't scored a season sweep of the 'Fins since 2015 and haven't swept any AFC East opponent since taking two from the Bills in '16.

This will also be a matchup of problematic quarterback situations. Mike White is the Jets' starter again, but coming off of his rib injury and under heavy pressure from the Seahawks, he scuffled with 50% accuracy, no touchdown drives and three turnovers.

But Miami's QB scenario is similar to its Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium vs. the Jets. Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol, as he was then, and Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said early this week that "I don't have a timeline, unfortunately," for his return. Which means it's likely either Teddy Bridgewater, who injured a finger in the loss at New England, or Skylar Thompson, who replaced him in that game, as he did very early in Miami's 40-17 road loss to the Jets.

Here are five Jets besides the QBs to watch in the final game of their second season under head coach Robert Saleh: