First Look | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Robert Saleh, Green & White Travel to Cleveland for First Road Game of 2022 Season

Sep 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-browns-AP22255155869561
Rusty Jones/AP Images

The Jets travel to Cleveland in Week 2, coached by Kevin Stefanski, who has a 20-14 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Browns.

2022 Season
1-0 overall, 3rd in AFC North
Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (52.9%, 147 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)
Rushing leader: Nick Chubb (22 carries, 141 yards, 6.4 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (6 receptions, 60 yards, 10.0 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: S John Johnson (7)
Interceptions leader: S Grant Delpit (1)
Sacks leader: DE Myles Garrett (2)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: T-16 (355.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 2 (217.0 yds/g)
Passing: 31 (138.0 yds/g)
3rd down: T-12 (44.4%)
Scoring: T-7 (26.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-1 (0)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 5 (261.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 2 (54.0 yds/g)
Passing: 13 (207.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (36.4 yds/g)
Scoring: 22 (24 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-14 (1)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2021 Stats
WR Amari CooperCowboys (2018-2021)104 rec, 865 yards, 12.7 avg, 8 TDs
QB Jacoby BrissettDolphins (2021)62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TDs,4 INT
CB Martin EmersonMississippi State (2019-2021)50 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 PD, 0 INT

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | C.J. Mosley: It 'Comes Down to Execution and Effort'

K Greg Zuerlein's Misses Don't Faze HC Robert Saleh; Week 1 Numbers Games

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Is Keeping Receipts

Second-Year HC: We Want to Win Now

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Week 1 Loss to Ravens?

Iron Rookies: RT Max Mitchell on Offense and CB Sauce Gardner on Defense Played Every Snap

news

Jets-Ravens 3 Takeaways | Corey Davis: 'We Were Shooting Ourselves in The Foot'

Green & White Do Good Job Limiting Lamar Jackson on Ground; Establishing Rushing Attack on Offense

news

Jets Defense Yielded 3 'Explosives' but Played Ravens with 'Lots of Juice & Energy'

After Limiting Lamar Jackson's Running, Ravens' Offense (274 Yards), D.J. Reed Says, 'We Can Do Better'

news

Jets' Rookies Showed Promising Flashes of Things to Come, Against Ravens

Garrett Wilson Had 4 Catches; Jermaine Johnson Shared a Sack; and Sauce Gardner Broke Up Potential TD Pass

news

Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Struggle in 24-9 Opening-Day Loss

Defense Holds Lamar Jackson in Check as Rusher but Gives Up 3 Midgame TD Passes at Rainy MetLife Stadium

news

Joe Flacco, Jets Offense Had Too Many Plays Where They Didn't Help Each Other

Promising Drives vs. Baltimore Were Wiped Out by Mistakes but QB Says, 'We Just Have to Go Out & Believe'

news

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

news

Jets-Ravens Game Preview | 5 Things to Know About the Season Opener vs. Baltimore

Two Former Ravens, QB Joe Flacco & MLB C.J. Mosley, Hold Some of the Keys to Victory at MetLife Stadium

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Open the Season at Home vs. Baltimore

Joe Flacco Gets the Start at QB; Carl Lawson Ready to Come Flying Out of the Gate vs. Lamar Jackson & Ravens

Advertising