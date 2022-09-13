First Look | Week 2 Jets at Browns

The Jets travel to Cleveland in Week 2, coached by Kevin Stefanski, who has a 20-14 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Browns.
2022 Season
1-0 overall, 3rd in AFC North
Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (52.9%, 147 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)
Rushing leader: Nick Chubb (22 carries, 141 yards, 6.4 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (6 receptions, 60 yards, 10.0 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: S John Johnson (7)
Interceptions leader: S Grant Delpit (1)
Sacks leader: DE Myles Garrett (2)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: T-16 (355.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 2 (217.0 yds/g)
Passing: 31 (138.0 yds/g)
3rd down: T-12 (44.4%)
Scoring: T-7 (26.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-1 (0)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 5 (261.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 2 (54.0 yds/g)
Passing: 13 (207.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (36.4 yds/g)
Scoring: 22 (24 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-14 (1)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|WR Amari Cooper
|Cowboys (2018-2021)
|104 rec, 865 yards, 12.7 avg, 8 TDs
|QB Jacoby Brissett
|Dolphins (2021)
|62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TDs,4 INT
|CB Martin Emerson
|Mississippi State (2019-2021)
|50 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 PD, 0 INT