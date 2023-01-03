First Look | Week 18 Jets at Dolphins

Green & White Finish Season Against Tyreek Hill & Co. in South Florida

Jan 03, 2023 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-at-dolphins-E_SZ3_0222

The Jets wrap up their 2022 season against the Dolphins in Miami, coached by Mike McDaniel, who has an 8-8 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.

2022 Season
8-8 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Tua Tagovailoa (64.8%, 3,548 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: Raheem Mostert (170 att, 320 yards, 4.8 avg, 3 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Tyreek Hill (117 rec, 1,687 yards, 14.4 avg, 7 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Elandon Roberts (100)
Interceptions leader: S Jevon Holland (2)
Sacks leader: DL Jaelan Phillips (7)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 6 (368.4 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 26 (95.3 yds/g)
Passing: No. 3 (273.2 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 24 (36.6%)
Scoring: No. 10 (24.1 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-15 (21)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: No. 20 (347.3 yds/g)
Rushing: No. 8 (107.1 yds/g)
Passing: No. 27 (240.1 yds/g)
3rd down: No. 24 (41.5%)
Scoring: No. 27 (24.6 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-30 (14)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2022 Stats
T Terron ArmsteadSaints (2013-2021)13 starts
LB Bradley ChubbBroncos (2018-2022)39 tackles, 8 sacks, 19 QB hits, 3 FF
RB Jeff Wilson49ers (2018-2022)160 rushes, 788 yards, 4.9 avg, 5 TD

Week 17 at NE (23-21 loss) | Offensive Leaders
Passing | Teddy Bridgewater: 12 of 19 (63.2%), 161 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 85.6 rating
Rushing | Wilson: 15 carries, 45 yards, 3.0 avg, 0 TD
Receiving | Mostert: 8 rec, 62 yards, 7.8 avg, 1 TD
3rd down | 4-for-14 (29%)
Total offense | 333 yards (86 rushing, 247 passing)

Week 17 at NE | Defensive Leaders
Tackles | LB Roberts (9)
Sacks | Roberts, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Zach Sieler (1)
Interceptions | 0
3rd down | NE went 5-for-13 (38%)
Total defense | Allowed 249 yards (77 rushing, 172 passing)

