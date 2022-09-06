First Look | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

Robert Saleh Starts Year 2 at MetLife Stadium Against John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson

Sep 06, 2022 at 08:05 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

First-Look-Ravens-AP22212089463514
Julio Cortez/AP Images

The Jets host the Ravens in Week 1, coached by John Harbaugh, who has a 137-88 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Ravens.

2021 Season
8-9 overall, 4th in AFC North
Passing leader: Lamar Jackson (64.4%, 2,882 yards, 16 TD, 13 INT)
Rushing leader: Jackson (133 carries, 767 yards, 5.8 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: TE Mark Andrews (107 receptions, 1,361 yards, 12.7 avg, 9 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Patrick Queen (98)
Interceptions leader: CB Anthony Averett
Sacks leader: LB Tyus Bowser (7)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 6 (378.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 3 (145.8 yds/g)
Passing: 13 (233.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 25 (36.4%)
Scoring: 17 (22.8 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-25 (26)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (363.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 1 (84.5 yds/g)
Passing: 32 (278.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 3 (34.8%)
Scoring: 19 (23.1 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-29 (15)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerFormer Team2021 Stats
S Marcus WilliamsSaints (2017-2021)74 tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PDs, 1 FF
T Morgan MosesJets (2021)16 starts at RT
S Kyle HamiltonNotre Dame (2019-2021)35 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 7 PDs, 3 INT

