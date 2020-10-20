First Look: Jets vs. Bills 

Green & White Host Buffalo QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs in Division Matchup 

Oct 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-bills-week-7-E_SZ3_1518

The Jets host the Bills, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 29-25 record in the regular season, in Week 7. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2020 Season
4-2 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (67.1%, 1,711 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT)
Rushing leader: Devin Singletary (71 carries, 270 yards, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: Stefon Diggs (42 receptions, 555 yards, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: S Jordan Poyer (50)
Interceptions leader: CB Levi Wallace, LB Matt Milano (1)
Sacks leader: DL Mario Addison (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (369.2 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (92.2 yds/g)
Passing: 6 (277.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 1 (56.2%)
Scoring: 17 (26.0 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-24 (9)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 23 (387.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 25 (131.3 yds/g)
Passing: 24 (256.2 yds/g)
3rd down: 30 (53.5%)
Scoring: 21 (28.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-17 (7)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
WR Stefon Diggs Vikings (2015-19) 42 rec, 555 yards, 13.2 avg, 3 TD
DL Mario Addison Panthers (2013-19) 15 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 5 QBH, 3 PD
CB Josh Norman Washington (2016-19) 18 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR

Week 6 vs. Chiefs (26-17 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Allen (51.9%, 14 of 27, 122 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 73.4 rating)
Rushing: Allen (8 rushes, 42 yards, 5.3 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: Diggs (6 rec, 46 yards, 1 TD)
3rd down: 4-for-9 (44%)
Total offense: 206 yards (84 rushing, 122 passing)

Week 5 vs. Chiefs - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Tremaine Edmunds (12)
Sacks: Addison (1)
Interceptions: n/a
3rd-down defense: KC went 9-for-14 (64%)
Total defense: Allowed 466 yards (245 rushing, 221 passing)

