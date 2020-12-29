First Look: Jets at Patriots

The Jets travel to New England to play the Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 279-136 record in the regular season, in Week 17. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.
2020 Season
6-9 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Cam Newton (65.4%, 2,415 yards, 5 TD, 10 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Damien Harris (137 carries, 691 yards, 5.0 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (53 receptions, 661 yards, 12.5 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: DB Adrian Phillips (106)
Interceptions leader: DB J.C. Jackson (8)
Sacks leader: DL Chase Winovich (3.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (322.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (145.3 yds/g)
Passing: 30 (176.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 22 (40.2%)
Scoring: 28 (19.9 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-17 (19)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (354.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (132.8 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (221.2 yds/g)
3rd down: 19 (41.5%)
Scoring: 11 (22.6 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-14 (20)
Offseason Additions and Re-Signings
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|QB Cam Newton
|Panthers (2011-2019)
|65.4%, 2,415 yards, 5 TD, 10 INT, 126 rushes, 513 yards, 4.1 avg, 12 TD
|LG Joe Thuney
|Patriots (2016-present)
|15 games started
|WR Damiere Byrd
|Cardinals (2019)
|46 rec, 597 yards, 13.0 avg, 1 TD
Week 16 vs. Bills (38-9 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Jarrett Stidham (36.4%, 4 of 11, 44 yards, 0 TD, 49.1 rating)
Rushing: RB Sony Michel (10 rushes, 69 yards, 6.9 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: Meyers (4 rec, 45 yards, 11.3 avg)
3rd down: 4-for-12 (33%)
Total offense: 201 yards (145 rushing, 56 passing)
Week 16 vs. Bills - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: DB Jonathan Jones (8)
Sacks: 0
Interceptions: 0
3rd-down defense: BUF went 5-for-12 (42%)
Total defense: Allowed 474 yards (130 rushing, 344 passing)