First Look: Jets at Patriots

Green & White Will End Season in New England Against Bill Belichick 

Dec 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-pats-E_SZ2_5276

The Jets travel to New England to play the Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick, who has a 279-136 record in the regular season, in Week 17. Below is a first look at Jets-Patriots.

2020 Season
6-9 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Cam Newton (65.4%, 2,415 yards, 5 TD, 10 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Damien Harris (137 carries, 691 yards, 5.0 avg, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jakobi Meyers (53 receptions, 661 yards, 12.5 avg, 0 TD)
Tackles leader: DB Adrian Phillips (106)
Interceptions leader: DB J.C. Jackson (8)
Sacks leader: DL Chase Winovich (3.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (322.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 5 (145.3 yds/g)
Passing: 30 (176.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 22 (40.2%)
Scoring: 28 (19.9 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-17 (19)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 15 (354.0 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (132.8 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (221.2 yds/g)
3rd down: 19 (41.5%)
Scoring: 11 (22.6 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-14 (20)

Offseason Additions and Re-Signings

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
QB Cam Newton Panthers (2011-2019) 65.4%, 2,415 yards, 5 TD, 10 INT, 126 rushes, 513 yards, 4.1 avg, 12 TD
LG Joe Thuney Patriots (2016-present) 15 games started
WR Damiere Byrd Cardinals (2019) 46 rec, 597 yards, 13.0 avg, 1 TD

Week 16 vs. Bills (38-9 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Jarrett Stidham (36.4%, 4 of 11, 44 yards, 0 TD, 49.1 rating)
Rushing: RB Sony Michel (10 rushes, 69 yards, 6.9 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: Meyers (4 rec, 45 yards, 11.3 avg)
3rd down: 4-for-12 (33%)
Total offense: 201 yards (145 rushing, 56 passing)

Week 16 vs. Bills - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: DB Jonathan Jones (8)
Sacks: 0
Interceptions: 0
3rd-down defense: BUF went 5-for-12 (42%)
Total defense: Allowed 474 yards (130 rushing, 344 passing)

