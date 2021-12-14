First Look | Jets at Dolphins

The Jets play the Dolphins in South Florida in Week 15, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 21-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.
2021 Season
6-7 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Tua Tagovailoa (70.9%, 1,945 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (154 carries, 526 yards, 3.4 avg, 3 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jaylen Waddle (86 receptions, 849 yards, 9.9 avg, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (66)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard (4)
Sacks leader: DE Jaelan Phillips (8.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (309.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 31 (79.2 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (230.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 9 (41.9%)
Scoring: 25 (19.54 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-21 (20)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 22 (358.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 8 (103.8 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (254.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 28 (43.7%)
Scoring: 13 (22.15 pts/g)
Takeaways: 10 (20)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|S Jevon Holland
|Oregon (2018-20)
|50 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 QBH, 2 INT, 2 FR
|DL Jaelan Phillips
|Miami (2018-20)
|36 tackles, 7 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 16 QBH
|P Michael Palardy
|Panthers (2016-20)
|61 att, 2,719 yards, 44.6 avg, 5 touchbacks, 24 inside 20-yard line
Last Meeting at NYJ Week 11 (24-17 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tagovailoa: 27 of 33, 81.8%, 273 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 108.7 rating
Rushing - Gaskin: 23 rushes, 89 yards, 3.9 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - WR Mack Hollins: 2 rec, 72 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 8-for-14 (57%)
Total offense - 388 yards (115 rushing, 273 passing)
Last Meeting at NYJ Week 11 - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Brandon Jones, Baker, Holland (9)
Sacks - Phillips, Jones (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - NYJ went 7-for-14 (50%)
Total defense - Allowed 380 yards (102 rushing, 278 passing)