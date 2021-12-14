First Look | Jets at Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 15 Rematch Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.

Dec 14, 2021 at 11:05 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-dolphins-E_SZ2_0876

The Jets play the Dolphins in South Florida in Week 15, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 21-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.

2021 Season
6-7 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Tua Tagovailoa (70.9%, 1,945 yards, 12 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (154 carries, 526 yards, 3.4 avg, 3 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jaylen Waddle (86 receptions, 849 yards, 9.9 avg, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (66)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard (4)
Sacks leader: DE Jaelan Phillips (8.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (309.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 31 (79.2 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (230.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 9 (41.9%)
Scoring: 25 (19.54 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-21 (20)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 22 (358.4 yds/g)
Rushing: 8 (103.8 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (254.5 yds/g)
3rd down: 28 (43.7%)
Scoring: 13 (22.15 pts/g)
Takeaways: 10 (20)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
S Jevon Holland Oregon (2018-20) 50 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 QBH, 2 INT, 2 FR
DL Jaelan Phillips Miami (2018-20) 36 tackles, 7 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 16 QBH
P Michael Palardy Panthers (2016-20) 61 att, 2,719 yards, 44.6 avg, 5 touchbacks, 24 inside 20-yard line

Last Meeting at NYJ Week 11 (24-17 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tagovailoa: 27 of 33, 81.8%, 273 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 108.7 rating
Rushing - Gaskin: 23 rushes, 89 yards, 3.9 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - WR Mack Hollins: 2 rec, 72 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 8-for-14 (57%)
Total offense - 388 yards (115 rushing, 273 passing)

Last Meeting at NYJ Week 11 - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Brandon Jones, Baker, Holland (9)
Sacks - Phillips, Jones (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - NYJ went 7-for-14 (50%)
Total defense - Allowed 380 yards (102 rushing, 278 passing)

Related Content

news

HC Robert Saleh: Jets Defense 'Showing Flashes,' Needs More Consistency

Tenacity of DL Quinnen Williams and Others Show There's No Quit 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Team MVP Candidates, C.J. Mosley on His Monster Game & Keys to Week 15

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Team Captain
news

Notebook | 'Influx of Guys' Will Bolster Jets Roster Against Miami

HC Robert Saleh Expects Five Injured Players Back; Calls QB Zach Wilson 'the Future of This Organization'
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Saints?

Six on Offense; C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time
news

Jets-Saints 3 Takeaways | Green & White Suffer 30-9 Defeat

Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara Combine for 193 Yards, 3 TDs; Green & White Offense Couldn't Find End Zone
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'The Path Is Crystal Clear' 

Young Jets Lose Second Straight; Have Four Games to 'Attack Everything'
news

Zach Wilson's Struggles in Jets' Loss to Saints 'All Part of the Process'

QB Upbeat Despite Offense Suffering Absent Stars, Errant Throws, Dropped Passes, Costly Penalties
news

C.J. Mosley: Despite Some Issues, Jets D 'Had a Pretty Solid Game'

Linebacker Led the Way with 17 Tackles, the Most in a Game in His 7-Year NFL Career
news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress
news

Jets-Saints Game Preview | Zach Wilson's 'Second Season' Continues 

Saints HC Sean Payton: Jets Rookie QB Has Real Good Arm Talent, Can Evade and Extend Plays
news

How Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Fare Without Some of its Playmakers?

WR Corey Davis Was Placed on Injured Reserve Earlier This Week; Elijah Moore Day-to-Day; Tevin Coleman Out Sunday vs. Saints
Advertising