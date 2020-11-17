First Look: Jets at Chargers

The Jets travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, coached by Anthony Lynn, who has a 28-29 record in the regular season, in Week 11. Below is a first look at Jets-Chargers.

2020 Season
2-7 overall, 4th in AFC West
Passing leader: Justin Herbert (66.8%, 2,333 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT)
Rushing leader: Josh Kelley (98 carries, 313 yards, 3.2 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: Keenan Allen (65 receptions, 690 yards, 10.6 avg, 5 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Kyzir White (68)
Interceptions leader: DE Melvin Ingram, S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Nasir Adderley, CB Michael Davis (1)
Sacks leader: DE Joey Bosa (4.5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 4 (403.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 9 (131.6 yds/g)
Passing: 7 (272.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 8 (45%)
Scoring: 17 (25.1 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-15 (11)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 12 (349.8 yds/g)
Rushing: 15 (117.4 yds/g)
Passing: 16 (232.3 yds/g)
3rd down: 12 (39.5%)
Scoring: 22 (27.2 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-28 (8)

Offseason Additions and Re-Signings

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2020 Stats
QB Justin Herbert Oregon (2016-19) 66.8%, 2,333 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT, 37 rushes, 176 yards, 4.8 avg, 3 TD
CB Chris Harris Broncos (2011-2019) 3 games, 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma (2017-19) 9 games, 55 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PDs

Week 10 at Dolphins (29-21 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Herbert (62.5%, 20 of 32, 187 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 86.3 rating)
Rushing: RB Kalen Ballage (18 rushes, 68 yards, 3.8 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving: WR Allen (3 rec, 39 yards, 13.0 avg)
3rd down: 4-for-13 (31%)
Total offense: 273 yards (99 rushing, 174 passing)

Week 10 at Dolphins - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Adderley (8)
Sacks: 0
Interceptions: 0
3rd-down defense: MIA went 5-for-14 (36%)
Total defense: Allowed 280 yards (111 rushing, 169 passing)

