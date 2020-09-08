First Look: Jets at Bills

The Jets will travel to Buffalo for their Week 1 matchup against the Bills, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 25-23 record since he was hired in 2017 (3-3 vs. NYJ). Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.
2019 Season
10-6 overall, 2nd in AFC East (Wild Card Berth)
Passing leader: Josh Allen (58.8%, 3,089 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT)
Rushing leader: Devin Singletary (151-775-2)
Receiving leader: John Brown (72-1,060-6)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (115)
Interceptions leader: CB Tre'Davious White (6)
Sacks leader: DL Jordan Phillips (9.5, signed with AZ)
Pro Bowlers: CB Tre'Davious White, LB Tremaine Edmunds, KR Andre Roberts
QB Josh Allen
Drafted No. 7 overall in 2018
2019 passing: 58.8% completion, 3,089 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT, 85.3 rating
2019 rushing: 109 attempts, 510 yards, 4.7 average, 9 TD
Career passing: 56.3%, 5,163 yards, 30 TD, 21 INT, 78.2 rating
Career rushing: 198 rushing, 1,141 yards, 17 TD
Record vs. Jets: 1-2
CB Tre'Davious White
Drafted No. 27 overall in 2017
2019: 58 tackles, 6 interceptions*, 17 pass defenses
Career: 181 tackles, 12 interceptions, 43 pass defenses
*Tied for NFL lead
Top Newcomer: WR Stefon Diggs
Acquired via trade with Vikings in March
2019: 63 rec, 1,130 yards, 17.9 avg, 6 TD
Career (2015-19): 365 rec, 4,623 yards, 12.7 avg, 30 TD
Other Offseason Additions
DE Mario Addison
DL Quinton Jefferson
DT Vernon Butler
CB Josh Norman
LB A.J. Klein