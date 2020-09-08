First Look: Jets at Bills

Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Set to Square Off in Week 1 For Second Straight Year

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:29 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-bills-E_SZ3_0622

The Jets will travel to Buffalo for their Week 1 matchup against the Bills, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 25-23 record since he was hired in 2017 (3-3 vs. NYJ). Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2019 Season
10-6 overall, 2nd in AFC East (Wild Card Berth)
Passing leader: Josh Allen (58.8%, 3,089 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT)
Rushing leader: Devin Singletary (151-775-2)
Receiving leader: John Brown (72-1,060-6)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (115)
Interceptions leader: CB Tre'Davious White (6)
Sacks leader: DL Jordan Phillips (9.5, signed with AZ)
Pro Bowlers: CB Tre'Davious White, LB Tremaine Edmunds, KR Andre Roberts

QB Josh Allen
Drafted No. 7 overall in 2018
2019 passing: 58.8% completion, 3,089 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT, 85.3 rating
2019 rushing: 109 attempts, 510 yards, 4.7 average, 9 TD
Career passing: 56.3%, 5,163 yards, 30 TD, 21 INT, 78.2 rating
Career rushing: 198 rushing, 1,141 yards, 17 TD
Record vs. Jets: 1-2

CB Tre'Davious White
Drafted No. 27 overall in 2017
2019: 58 tackles, 6 interceptions*, 17 pass defenses
Career: 181 tackles, 12 interceptions, 43 pass defenses

*Tied for NFL lead

Top Newcomer: WR Stefon Diggs
Acquired via trade with Vikings in March
2019: 63 rec, 1,130 yards, 17.9 avg, 6 TD
Career (2015-19): 365 rec, 4,623 yards, 12.7 avg, 30 TD

Other Offseason Additions
DE Mario Addison
DL Quinton Jefferson
DT Vernon Butler
CB Josh Norman
LB A.J. Klein

Related Content

4 Takeaways from Jets' First Unofficial Depth Chart
news

4 Takeaways from Jets' First Unofficial Depth Chart

Chris Hogan Listed with Starters, Braxton Berrios Atop Both Return Spots
Jets GM Joe Douglas: 6-Pack of Takeaways 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: 6-Pack of Takeaways 

GM Won't Be Happy Until Jets Win a Super Bowl; QB Sam Darnold Fires Up Douglas
Which Area Does Jets QB Sam Darnold Want to Improve in 2020? 
news

Which Area Does Jets QB Sam Darnold Want to Improve in 2020? 

Darnold Is Preparing for a Stingy Bills Defense in Week 1 
Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: 'We Have a Lot of Hungry Guys'
news

Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: 'We Have a Lot of Hungry Guys'

Labor Day Is No Holiday at One Jets Drive
Jets Sign 4 Players, Place 5 on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Sign 4 Players, Place 5 on Injured Reserve

C Josh Andrews, TE Dan Brown, S Matthias Farley, CB Nate Hairston Return to Jets Roster
15 Signed to Practice Squad; All Were in Jets Training Camp
news

15 Signed to Practice Squad; All Were in Jets Training Camp

QBs David Fales & Mike White Added; 4 WRs & 4 DBs Are on PS Roster
Jets Move 27 to Get Their Roster to 53-Player Limit
news

Jets Move 27 to Get Their Roster to 53-Player Limit

QB Joe Flacco on Active Roster; C Jonotthan Harrison & LB James Burgess Released
What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?
news

What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?

Busy Weekend for General Manager Joe Douglas Lies Ahead
Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey
Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused

Advertising