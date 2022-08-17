ESPN Ranks Jets No. 3 in Under-25 Talent in NFL

Zach Wilson, Sauce Gardner Among Green & White’s Young Nucleus

Aug 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_7872-under-25

Scott Spratt, a senior analyst at Football Outsiders, recently published an article for ESPN.com ranking all 32 teams by their under-25 talent. The Jets came in at No. 3.

The ranking was based on a combination of factors, including number of starts and snaps by players under 25 years old, quality of play, returning players and draft value.

"The Jets won the 2022 draft with their first- and second-round selections of cornerback [Sauce] Gardner, wide receiver [Garrett] Wilson, pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson and running back [Breece] Hall," Spratt wrote. "Gardner and Johnson should immediately plug the biggest holes of a unit that finished 32nd in pass defense and overall defensive DVOA last season."

Spratt listed the team's blue-chip players as QB Zach Wilson, Gardner, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, G. Wilson, DT Quinnen Williams and Hall. He also lists DL John Franklin-Myers, CB D.J. Reed and S Ashtyn Davis as notable players.

"Defensive tackle Williams led the team with 7.0 and 6.0 sacks the past two seasons, achievements that both made him a worthy Pro Bowl alternate and reflect poorly on the team's edge rushers," Spratt wrote. "Wilson and Hall should lead a pair of playmakers at their skill positions that offer their second-year quarterback all the weapons he needs to be successful. The receiver Wilson and his teammate Elijah Moore are undersized at 192 and 178 pounds, but they run remarkably sophisticated routes for a pair of 22-year-olds.

"And the running backs may be even more exciting. Hall earned the fourth-highest BackCAST projection in Football Outsiders history behind exclusively blue-chip hits in Jonathan Taylor, Ricky Williams and Saquon Barkley. And Michael Carter led backs with 150 or more touches last season with a 24% broken tackle rate on his carries and catches."

Spratt believes it all comes down to Z. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. Wilson came on strong in the last 6 games of his rookie season, throwing 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also had 3 rushing scores.

"For that skill position group to hit its high ceiling, quarterback Wilson needs a dramatic improvement in Year 2," Spratt wrote. "His minus-32.3% passing DVOA rate was the worst of the 34 quarterbacks that threw 200 or more passes in 2021. And it landed him in a range of rookie inefficiency where Stafford (minus-36.3% in 2009) and Allen (minus-33.2% in 2018) are the only modern examples of quarterbacks who recovered to become stars. Pass pressure could be the key. Wilson faced the third-highest pressure rate (30.5%) and produced the worst DVOA when pressured (minus-120.6%) of regular starters in 2021. But Wilson seemed also to deserve a lot of the blame for that pressure since the Jets finished middle of the pack with a 61% pass block win rate."

Related Content

news

What Is the Jets O-Line's No. 1 Priority?

Veteran O-Line Coach John Benton Working on Chemistry; Excited to Reunite with Duane Brown

news

Joe Klecko Clears Next-to-Last Hurdle for Induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seniors Committee Advances Jets DL Great to Full Selection Committee Vote in Early '23 for Canton Entry

news

What Are Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich's Thoughts on the Rookies?

CB Ahmad Gardner, LB Jermaine Johnson and DT Micheal Clemons Perform in Philly

news

Jets Practice Report | 'Joe Cool' Gets Hot in Red Zone

Denzel Mims Makes Terrific Catch; Duane Brown Gearing Up to Practice

news

T Duane Brown All In on the Green & White: 'I Feel We Can Do Great Things'

15-Year Veteran Familiar With HC Robert Saleh and OL Coach John Denton From Days in Houston

news

Jets Place Mekhi Becton on Injured Reserve; Release Four Players

Green & White Reduce Roster to 85; Next Cutdown Day is Aug. 23

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/16) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Tuesday's Practice

See All of the Content from Tuesday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/16) | Joe Flacco, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets DE Carl Lawson to Is Set for Live-Game Action, Monday vs. Atlanta

Pass Rusher's Long Rehab Prepared Him to Again Play 'Meaningful' Football

news

Jets Practice Report | Hungry to Play Somebody Else

T Duane Brown Arrives in Florham Park; Plus Updates on S Jason Pinnock and WR Garrett Wilson

news

C.J. Mosley Always Wants to Be in the Game, Even a Preseason Game

On QB Joe Flacco, Veteran LB Says: 'Tall in the Pocket and Still Running Around'

Advertising