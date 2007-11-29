Transactions

Delivered by

DL Kareem Brown Goes from Pats to Jets

Nov 29, 2007 at 08:45 AM

The New York Jets have claimed DL Kareem Brown off waivers from the New England Patriots and released FB Darian Barnes from the active roster. The Jets also have signed WR David Ball to the practice squad and released CB Manny Collins from the practice squad. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Brown (6'4", 295), selected by the Patriots in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, was waived Tuesday. He was inactive for all 11 games this season.

The Miami native recorded 20.5 sacks in his four-year career at the University of Miami. His 11 sacks as a senior were the second-best single-season total for a defensive tackle in school history.

Barnes (6'2", 240), in his sixth NFL season, signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 8. He appeared in five games this season, making four starts.

Ball (6'0", 197), originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent out of New Hampshire on Apr. 30, was released Sept. 1, signed to the practice squad twice in September and released twice, the last time Sept. 24.

Ball is the NCAA Division I-AA record holder for career touchdown receptions (58), surpassing the previous mark held by Mississippi Valley State's Jerry Rice (50). He finished his collegiate career with 304 catches for 4,655 receiving yards (second all-time in I-AA) and 23 100-yard receiving games (tied for most all-time in I-AA).

Collins (5'10", 190), signed by the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent Aug. 2, was waived Sept. 1, signed to the Jets practice squad Sept. 3, released Oct. 10 and re-signed to the practice squad Nov. 13. He recorded 68 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries during four seasons at Rutgers.

