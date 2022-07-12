'Cool Group' Seeks to Run Hot in 2022

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2022 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

The Jets took a committee approach at running back last season, with Michael Carter leading the pack with 639 yards and four touchdowns and averaging 4.3 yards/carry.

Entering year two, Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is ready to build on his solid rookie season that finished 64 yards shy of 1,000 scrimmage yards. His shiftiness quickly transitioned from the University of North Carolina to the NFL as his 99.4 Elusive Rating by Pro Football Focus was third among all running backs and first among rookies.

"If I'm being honest, I think it was more my contact balance than anything," Carter said. "I have a low center of gravity, but last year, watching the tape, I was running too high. I feel like just assessing my game and how much better I can get, I think I ran a little bit too high, but I have such good contact balance that it bails me out a lot. … I just want to be able to put that with lower pad level and see how it goes."

Other returnees in the RBs room include Tevin Coleman, who re-signed in the offseason after playing in 11 games for the Green & White in 2021, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine. General manager Joe Douglas added a pair of horses to the stable with the drafting of Iowa State's Breece Hall (second round) and N.C. State's Zonovan "Bam" Knight (undrafted).

Hall (5-11, 217) left the Cyclones owning 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. He was a consensus first-team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, rushing for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions, 482 yards and five TDs.