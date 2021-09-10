Constellation Brands Excite New York Football Fans with New, Multi-Year NFL Partnership, Teaming Up with the Jets, Giants and MetLife Stadium

With the NFL season kicking off, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, is furthering its presence in the New York football market with the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in collaboration with Modelo and the Corona Brand Family.

Modelo Especial, brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, is now an official beer sponsor of the New York Giants and Corona Extra will be an official beer sponsor of the New York Jets. Both brands will enter a new partnership with MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The brands' presence in the stadium will provide Jets and Giants fans with a unique viewing and meeting experience equipped with advertising and branding from football fans' favorite import beer brands.

As part of this new partnership, Constellation Brands is unveiling multiple branded activation spaces within MetLife Stadium. The 200-level East Mezzanine Club (42,500 sq. ft.) will be branded the Corona Beach Club and will be open for fans looking to enjoy La Vida Más Fina (The Fine Life). Additionally, the Modelo Cantina, an enclosed bar totaling 3,100 sq. ft., will be located outside of section 142 on the Main Concourse level. See visuals and renderings of activation spaces here.

"The new Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will truly amplify the fan experience on gameday as well as all of our other events during the year," said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. "As we prepare to launch into a full NFL season and with a packed event schedule around the corner in 2022, MetLife Stadium is the perfect venue to create these branded spaces for the best fans in football".

Fans will be able to experience the Constellation Brands presence at MetLife Stadium this Sunday when the New York Giants face the Denver Broncos in their season opener. The New York Jets will open at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 19.

"As we kickoff the regular season this Sunday, we're excited to announce this partnership with Modelo," said Pete Guelli, Chief Commercial Officer of the New York Giants. "We're always looking to provide our fans with the most exclusive and memorable gameday experiences, and we know that these new spaces will achieve that goal."

"NFL fans visiting MetLife Stadium will enjoy our brands not only throughout the stands, but also in new, immersive spaces we've created to heighten the experience of attending a game live," said Rene Ramos, VP Field, Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing, Constellation Brands. "Fans will now have exciting, memorable experiences."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Corona and have them activate in the stadium for the first time," said Ian Lasher, New York Jets Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "The addition of the Corona Beach Club and Modelo Cantina will provide Jets fans with unique gameday experiences. And after a long year without fans, we are eager to show them all of the amazing additions that this partnership has brought."