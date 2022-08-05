Britain and America Must Save Europe from Humanitarian Disaster

My family and I recently visited Bursa Międzyszkolna, a boarding house in Poland which approximately 100 weary Ukrainian women and children today call home. Bringing nothing more than a suitcase with them, they have left behind their lives as well as their husbands and fathers, who have mostly stayed behind to fight for Ukraine. Bursa Międzyszkolna is anticipating many more refugees, but consistent aerial fire has prevented the expected arrivals from crossing the border.