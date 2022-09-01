Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Here is a breakdown of the Jets' 53-man active roster as it stands today. It's still fast, still young but not nearly as green as last season, as the Jets draw ever closer to their Sept. 11 season opener at MetLife Stadium against Baltimore:
Quarterbacks
RETURNEES: Zach Wilson (2nd year), Joe Flacco (15th), Mike White (4th).
SUMMARY: Wilson was having a good training camp before injuring his knee in the preseason opener. After his meniscus procedure in LA, Saleh said, "We'll do right by Zach in terms of making sure he's 100% healthy. Whenever that is, that's when he'll hit the field." If Wilson starts vs. the Ravens, he'll take his 155-pass, 5-game interception-less streak in with him, as well as good red zone metrics from last year, while seeking improvements in accuracy, points and yards. If he's not ready, the ball will go to Joe Flacco, who had a strong finish to camp filling in for Wilson. White also returns with the expectation that if needed, he has another start in him like last year's Cincinnati stunner.
Running Backs
RETURNEES: Michael Carter (2nd year), Ty Johnson (4th). NEWCOMERS: Breece Hall (rookie—Round 2), Zonovan Knight (rookie—UDFA).
SUMMARY: Carter showed great promise throughout last year, moving in as the starting tailback for Game 3, then quick-cutting and accelerating to team highs of 639 rushing yards and 964 scrimmage yards. Johnson was effective on third downs, especially in averaging 10.9 yards/catch — the top average among NFL backs last season. Hall is coming off his last 2 seasons at Iowa State in which he averaged 1,500+ rushing yards and 23 total TDs. In 3 seasons combined at NCSU, "Bam" Knight scored 21 TDs — 18 rushing and 3 on KO returns.
Wide Receivers
RETURNEES: Corey Davis (6th year), Elijah Moore (2nd), Braxton Berrios (5th), Denzel Mims (3rd), Jeff Smith (3rd). NEWCOMER: Garrett Wilson (rookie—Round 1).
SUMMARY: Moore is ready to bust out after snaring 43 catches for team highs of 538 receiving yards and 6 total TDs (including 1 rushing). Davis, despite his season-closing core injury, was 16 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard NFL season with the Titans in '20. Wilson's excellent ball skills netted him 70 catches, 1,058 yards and 12 TDs at Ohio State last year. Mims wants to play, and he could see action at the "Z" behind Davis. We like to call Berrios "the Miami Multitool" for all he can do as a receiver/runner/returner. The speedy Smith rounds out the wideout half dozen.
Tight Ends
NEW VETS: C.J. Uzomah (8th year), Tyler Conklin (5th). RETURNEE: Lawrence Cager (2nd). NEWCOMER: Jeremy Ruckert (rookie—Round 4)
SUMMARY: The TE room was completely remodeled this offseason. Uzomah, with the Bengals, and Conklin, with the Vikings, both are coming off career receiving years during which their combined totals were 110 catches, 1,086 yards and 8 TDs. Long Island native Ruckert developed into a solid receiver and blocker in his 4 Ohio State seasons. Cager, a Jets WR last preseason, converted to TE and posted a strong preseason to earn a chair in the 4-player room.
See the 53-man roster in photos leading up to the 2022 season.
Offensive Line
RETURNEES: T George Fant (7th year), C Connor McGovern (7th), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (2nd), OL Dan Feeney (6th). NEW VETS: T Duane Brown (15th), G Laken Tomlinson (8th), OL Nate Herbig (4th). NEWCOMER: OL Max Mitchell (rookie—round 4).
SUMMARY: The OL was a work-in-progress with Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury and the shifting positions for Fant and Vera-Tucker, but the unit settled down to a starting five with the preseason finale. Brown, who signed with the Jets in mid-August and just turned 37, will start his 15th pro season with his 3rd pro team at LT. Tomlinson, who made his first Pro Bowl with SF last year and came to the Jets in March, is at LG. Connor McGovern returns for his 3rd season at C. AVT is at RG and the versatile Fant flips back to RT. Feeney returns in reserve and is joined by waiver pickup Herbig and rookie Mitchell.
Defensive Line
RETURNEES: Quinnen Williams (4th year), John Franklin-Myers (5th), Carl Lawson (6th), Sheldon Rankins (7th), Nathan Shepherd (5th), Bryce Huff (3rd), Vinny Curry (11th). NEW VETS: Solomon Thomas (6th), Jacob Martin (5th). NEWCOMERS: Jermaine Johnson (rookie—round 1), Micheal Clemons (rookie—Round 4).
SUMMARY: The front four is the defense's featured unit and the cuts were difficult to make to fit this group onto the 53-man roster. The Jets' top sackers, Williams and Franklin-Myers, return and both want more than last year's 6 takedowns each. Lawson, after last year's Achilles season-ender, is set to launch off the edge with some sacks of his own plus his trademark QB pressures. Also vying for edge reps are draftees Johnson and Clemons and veterans Huff, Martin and Curry (fighting a hamstring issue). On the inside, Williams and former Niner Thomas are backed by savvy vets Rankins and Shepherd.
Linebackers
RETURNEES: C.J. Mosley (8th year), Quincy Williams (4th), Jamien Sherwood (2nd). NEW VET: Kwon Alexander (8th).
SUMMARY: Mosley, the defensive captain and one of the Jets' unquestioned leaders, was fourth in the NFL with a career-high 168 tackles. Williams, Quinnen's big bro, joined the Jets early on to post 107 tackles and an unofficial total of 10.5 tackles for loss, second-most by a Jets defender in the past 25 seasons. As Quincy reduces his negative plays, his impact should rise even higher. Alexander, a key contributor to San Fran's Super Bowl defense in '19, signed as a FA. Sherwood enters his second year as undersized but mobile 'backer.
Defensive Backs
RETURNEES: S Lamarcus Joyner (9th year), CB Bryce Hall (3rd), S Ashtyn Davis (3rd), CB Justin Hardee (6th), CB Michael Carter II (2nd), CB Brandin Echols (2nd). NEW VETS: CB D.J. Reed (5th), S Jordan Whitehead (5th). NEWCOMERS: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (rookie—round 1), S Tony Adams (rookie—UDFA).
SUMMARY: The still youthful secondary got a double shot of experience with the signings of two strong veterans with Super Bowl experience, Whitehead from the Buccaneers and Reed from the Seahawks, who played on Saleh's 49ers defense in 2019. The confident, talented Gardner was named a Jets starting corner by Saleh on final cuts day. Hall, the only Jet in franchise history to start 17 regular-season games in a season (last year, of course) is a sturdy contributor, as are young returnees Echols and Carter II. Alongside Whitehead at S are Joyner, back from last year's season-ending injury, plus Davis and surprising rookie Adams.
Specialists
RETURNEES: LS Thomas Hennessy (6th year), P Braden Mann (3rd). NEW VET: K Greg Zuerlein (11th).
SUMMARY: Zuerlein won the tight kicking competition with Eddy Piñeiro. "Greg the Leg," who hit all his preseason placements, including 44- and 49-yard FGs, will be the seventh different Jets opening-day kicker in the last seven years. Mann can kick off if called on, and meanwhile will aim to improve his gross and net punting for the second consecutive season. Hennessy remains one of the steadiest long-snappers around, and he and Mann will also notch the occasional timely coverage tackle. Berrios, listed at WR, is a returning All-Pro who established himself in '21 as one of the NFL's top kickoff/punt returners. He's backed up on punts by Moore and on kickoffs by the rookie Knight.
See the top images from 2022 Jets Training Camp.