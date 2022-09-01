Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Offensive Line

RETURNEES: T George Fant (7th year), C Connor McGovern (7th), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (2nd), OL Dan Feeney (6th). NEW VETS: T Duane Brown (15th), G Laken Tomlinson (8th), OL Nate Herbig (4th). NEWCOMER: OL Max Mitchell (rookie—round 4).

SUMMARY: The OL was a work-in-progress with Mekhi Becton's season-ending knee injury and the shifting positions for Fant and Vera-Tucker, but the unit settled down to a starting five with the preseason finale. Brown, who signed with the Jets in mid-August and just turned 37, will start his 15th pro season with his 3rd pro team at LT. Tomlinson, who made his first Pro Bowl with SF last year and came to the Jets in March, is at LG. Connor McGovern returns for his 3rd season at C. AVT is at RG and the versatile Fant flips back to RT. Feeney returns in reserve and is joined by waiver pickup Herbig and rookie Mitchell.

Defensive Line

RETURNEES: Quinnen Williams (4th year), John Franklin-Myers (5th), Carl Lawson (6th), Sheldon Rankins (7th), Nathan Shepherd (5th), Bryce Huff (3rd), Vinny Curry (11th). NEW VETS: Solomon Thomas (6th), Jacob Martin (5th). NEWCOMERS: Jermaine Johnson (rookie—round 1), Micheal Clemons (rookie—Round 4).

SUMMARY: The front four is the defense's featured unit and the cuts were difficult to make to fit this group onto the 53-man roster. The Jets' top sackers, Williams and Franklin-Myers, return and both want more than last year's 6 takedowns each. Lawson, after last year's Achilles season-ender, is set to launch off the edge with some sacks of his own plus his trademark QB pressures. Also vying for edge reps are draftees Johnson and Clemons and veterans Huff, Martin and Curry (fighting a hamstring issue). On the inside, Williams and former Niner Thomas are backed by savvy vets Rankins and Shepherd.

Linebackers

RETURNEES: C.J. Mosley (8th year), Quincy Williams (4th), Jamien Sherwood (2nd). NEW VET: Kwon Alexander (8th).

SUMMARY: Mosley, the defensive captain and one of the Jets' unquestioned leaders, was fourth in the NFL with a career-high 168 tackles. Williams, Quinnen's big bro, joined the Jets early on to post 107 tackles and an unofficial total of 10.5 tackles for loss, second-most by a Jets defender in the past 25 seasons. As Quincy reduces his negative plays, his impact should rise even higher. Alexander, a key contributor to San Fran's Super Bowl defense in '19, signed as a FA. Sherwood enters his second year as undersized but mobile 'backer.

Defensive Backs

RETURNEES: S Lamarcus Joyner (9th year), CB Bryce Hall (3rd), S Ashtyn Davis (3rd), CB Justin Hardee (6th), CB Michael Carter II (2nd), CB Brandin Echols (2nd). NEW VETS: CB D.J. Reed (5th), S Jordan Whitehead (5th). NEWCOMERS: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (rookie—round 1), S Tony Adams (rookie—UDFA).

SUMMARY: The still youthful secondary got a double shot of experience with the signings of two strong veterans with Super Bowl experience, Whitehead from the Buccaneers and Reed from the Seahawks, who played on Saleh's 49ers defense in 2019. The confident, talented Gardner was named a Jets starting corner by Saleh on final cuts day. Hall, the only Jet in franchise history to start 17 regular-season games in a season (last year, of course) is a sturdy contributor, as are young returnees Echols and Carter II. Alongside Whitehead at S are Joyner, back from last year's season-ending injury, plus Davis and surprising rookie Adams.

Specialists

RETURNEES: LS Thomas Hennessy (6th year), P Braden Mann (3rd). NEW VET: K Greg Zuerlein (11th).