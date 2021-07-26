Bart Scott: 2021 Jets Are Deeper and Competition Will Be Fierce

No one will ever accuse Bart Scott of being a shrinking violet. No, he's more like kudzu -- an aggressive vine known for its unstoppable speed. Ask him a question, put him in front of a camera or a microphone and sit back. Take it all in.

With the Jets about a week away from opening training camp ahead of the 2021 NFL season, Scott took his patented rapid-fire delivery to a session of "Jets Legends Spotlight" in a chat with Eric Allen of nyjets.com.

"I love the competition," Scott said in an echo to words spoken by HC Robert Saleh throughout the offseason. "When there's competition, when you look at that depth chart, a good football player isn't going to make the team. If you want to be on this team you have to earn it because you beat out a good player. You didn't take a day off, you didn't take any days for granted, you paid that rent every day."

On or off the field, as a player or as a commentator/analyst, Scott has never been bashful about speaking his mind. You might not always agree with the former Ravens (2002-08) and Jets (2008-12) linebacker, but you have to respect his pedigree and dedication. Scott likes the energy and accountability he has seen from Jets' first-year coach Robert Saleh.

"He'll have growing pains like every first-time coach in this league," Scott said of Saleh. "He has the humility to accept and take ownership when he makes a mistake. But players are attracted to energy and he has the energy to reflect leadership."

As a member of a fraternity of players who wear or have worn the No. 57 jersey in the NFL, Scott is convinced that the Jets' No. 57 -- C.J. Mosley -- is poised to show that he is ready to flash after suffering through an injury-shortened 2019 season and opting out of the 2020 season during the coronavirus.

"He's one of the top 5 linebackers in the league," Scott said. "All 57s stick together."

He added: "C.J. Mosley is coming back, trying to show everyone who he is, and I think he feels like he owes the Jets' fanbase a lot. He feels like he has to remind guys who they signed. He's an alpha male. I've always been a fan of C.J. Mosley. I had talked to him [when he was in Baltimore] and told him to come to New York. I'm not saying he listened to me, but I planted some seeds."

Some of Scott's quick hits: