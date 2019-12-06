Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital Takes the Field on Sunday with Sam Darnold  

Dec 06, 2019 at 07:00 AM
E_MK4_6771

Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital has been selected by New York Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold, for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Darnold – who joins hundreds of players across the NFL in wearing custom cleats representing charitable causes that are important to them – will wear cleats filled with words of encouragement and inspiration from kids at Goryeb Children's Hospital as the team takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 8. The cleats will then be auctioned off, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the hospital.

Darnold chose Goryeb Children's Hospital as it has been a special place for him since joining the Jets.

"Goryeb Children's Hospital was one of the first stops I made after being drafted and I'm proud to support these kids any chance I can," said Darnold. "I've made some incredible memories and connections with the children and their families that I've been fortunate enough to meet, so having their words of inspiration with me during the game is truly special."

As the official health care partner of the New York Jets, both Atlantic Health System and the Jets have continued to support various causes beyond the walls of the hospital as well as on and off the field, including the fight against pediatric cancer.

"One of the most powerful aspects of our partnership is the Jets' commitment to giving back to the children and families at Goryeb Children's Hospital and throughout Atlantic Health System," said Valerie Simon, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlantic Health System.

To bid online for the cleats, you can visit: https://nflauction.nfl.com/iSynApp/auctionDisplay.action?auctionId=2934809.

Related Content

news

Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

Part of $1 Million Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

George Fant Honored at United Way's Gridiron Gala

Jets' Hometown Hero Started the Fant Foundation in 2019; Gala Raised More Than $2 Million for At-Risk and At-Need Youth

news

Jets Announce Razom for Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

$100,000 A Month Will Be Given to Various Charities

news

Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

Season Kicks Off April 5 and will Conclude with Semifinals and Championship Games at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4

news

Jets and Nike Spearhead Expansion of Girls Flag Football League to More Than 40 Teams

What Began as an Eight-Team League in New Jersey, Grows to Include Teams on Long Island

news

Quinnen Williams Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVI

news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets Players to Take the Field vs. Eagles With My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and Coach Saleh to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game

news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces

news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike

Advertising