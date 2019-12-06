Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital Takes the Field on Sunday with Sam Darnold  

Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital has been selected by New York Jets quarterback, Sam Darnold, for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Darnold – who joins hundreds of players across the NFL in wearing custom cleats representing charitable causes that are important to them – will wear cleats filled with words of encouragement and inspiration from kids at Goryeb Children's Hospital as the team takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 8. The cleats will then be auctioned off, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the hospital.

Darnold chose Goryeb Children's Hospital as it has been a special place for him since joining the Jets.

"Goryeb Children's Hospital was one of the first stops I made after being drafted and I'm proud to support these kids any chance I can," said Darnold. "I've made some incredible memories and connections with the children and their families that I've been fortunate enough to meet, so having their words of inspiration with me during the game is truly special."

As the official health care partner of the New York Jets, both Atlantic Health System and the Jets have continued to support various causes beyond the walls of the hospital as well as on and off the field, including the fight against pediatric cancer.

"One of the most powerful aspects of our partnership is the Jets' commitment to giving back to the children and families at Goryeb Children's Hospital and throughout Atlantic Health System," said Valerie Simon, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlantic Health System.