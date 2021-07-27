As Jets Report to Training Camp, Contract Negotiations Continue with QB Zach Wilson

When Jets' first-year head coach Robert Saleh met the media Tuesday morning, he indicated that every player was expected to report to training camp on time with one exception. Rookie QB Zach Wilson, who was taken No. 2 overall in last April's draft, had not yet agreed to terms with the club. But Saleh struck a hopeful chord that a contract could be on the horizon.

"With regards to Zach, obviously Joe [Douglas] is working on it here this morning and hopefully that gets done," he said. "But as it is with every player on this roster when one person misses, another person has to take over the reps."

The Jets are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday morning for their first training camp practice. If Wilson does miss a workout or two, Saleh is confident that it won't be to his long-term detriment.

"From a rookie standpoint, you need as many reps as you can," Saleh said. "Veterans always get off days here and there anyway, so they do miss. It's something that he'll have to navigate through and I have a lot of faith in Zach too. He's incredibly intelligent, he has a tremendous drive, so when he does get here, I know somehow, someway he'll make up for it."

Both third-year QB Mike White and second-year professional James Morgan took snaps behind Wilson during OTAs and minicamp. Even though none of the team's signal-callers have taken an NFL snap, the Jets remain in a wait and see mode in terms of adding a veteran QB to the mix.

"I do believe that those two got better as camp went on, the two backups," Saleh said. "So we'll see where they're at come tomorrow and today for that matter, and we'll progress through and make a decision as we see fit."

Reiterating his faith in Douglas, Saleh added "we'll see what happens here in the next couple of hours" with the Wilson negotiations. Veteran Jets players took things in stride as they returned to One Jets Drive.

"I don't think it's a bad look," said veteran G Greg Van Roten. "It's something he's dealing with as far as how their contract negotiations are going. I don't want to comment on what Zach's dealing with because I know that process is not fun because I know he just wants to play football just like everybody else. The business side of sports leaks in every now and then."

And while he said he'll block for whomever is back there, LT Mekhi Becton spoke for a lot of fans when he addressed No. 2's potential arrival.