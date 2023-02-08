Along Radio Row at the Super Bowl, Lots of Talk About the Jets and Quarterbacks

Jets HC Robert Saleh has spoken about the team's desire to acquire a veteran quarterback while remaining committed to develop Zach Wilson for the 2023 NFL season, and Chairman Woody Johnson has referred to the position as "the missing piece."

In the week leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl game between Philadelphia and Kansas City, team reporter Eric Allen and many beat and league writers have been in Arizona speaking with members of the media, former players and others about the potential options available to the Jets. The league year is still more than a month away and March 15 remains the date when contracts expire at 4:00 p.m. and the trading period officially commences.

What follows is a compilation of some comments:

Judy Battista, reporter for NFL.com

"I've been impressed with the young players on the team and if you get the quarterback in there you can get to the playoffs and rattle some cages in the AFC. Of course, you take a shot at [Aaron] Rodgers. You'd be crazy not to. If the door isn't open, you have to kick it open. If not, then you go to Plan B, C and D.

"I think that [Jimmy] Garoppolo would be a good personality fit with New York. Think of what his career has been like -- drafted to replace [Tom] Brady, who said I'm not done here. He handled all of that well. San Francisco was a weird thing. To be sent out to pasture, practicing throwing on the side in camp, don't get near the real team, then to come in and play when [Trey] Lance gets hurt and he gets hurt. That's tough on a competitor. But his personality is a good fit in New York. It's not for everybody. He doesn't get ruffled by the outside stuff."

Lorenzo Alexander, former linebacker (15 years) in NFL

"The Jets are right there [in the AFC East]. Coach Robert Saleh has brought in more consistently and they just have to get a quarterback back there. They're a quarterback away if you have consistency. You don't have to have a world beater.. Jimmy G., Rodgers or a guy like Geno Smith ... a guy who is sound as a pro and shows up to do his job. The guy doesn't have to be a Pat Mahomes. [The Jets] are a team led by the defense, good running game and weapons outside. You need a guy to raise the level of the supporting case around him."

Omar Ruiz, NFL Network national reporter

"You look at the roster and it's ready to win. With a running game going strong and a good defense, you don't need a superstar quarterback and you can have someone manage the game. You can get away with maybe just a solid running game and a solid defense. But I would still swing for the fences and go for it.

"[To play in New York], you gotta have that certain moxie, but also humility to not be eaten up by the media. I think about [Derek] Carr, Garoppolo and Rodgers -- they'd all be able to handle that. It all goes toward winning. If you win, all will be fine. None of those quarterbacks will be the face of the franchise for 10 years. You're looking to take advantage of this window. They're all capable and would be an upgrade. It will be interesting to see in mid-March [the start of free agency] who's out there. The key is to go for it and make it happen."

Michael Strahan, Giants former linebacker, Hall of Famer and FOX NFL analyst

"I think the Jets have a great young receiving corps, they have a running game, they have a defense, I think they could be the team where he [Rodgers[ is the missing piece. He would be a good [fit]. I don't think he wants to go to a team that he has to figure out what they are. The Jets have an excitable coach, too, so I think it would be great. It's a big city and Aaron Rodgers has a big-city kind of vibe. He can do it.

"I don't think Aaron Rodgers is really scared off by much of anything. He is about as cool and as chill and can handle any situation as well as anyone. I just think he wants to win and be in a situation where he is happy and maybe appreciated and I think New York definitely would show him that."

Andrew Perloff, talk-show host on CBS Sports Radio

"Aaron Rodgers for us is a national topic. We talk about him every day. Someone said he would not want to come to the Jets because the receiving talent is too young. There's a lot of talent, but it's young. My theory is if he gets in a room with Saleh and Douglas ... Aaron Rodgers would love those guys. If they really think if they wanted him and could make it work out, they would get Aaron Rodgers to commit.

"I think it's the best fit. Better than Las Vegas. Miami is not going to happen. A Green Bay return is very possible. I think the Jets, I'm looking for a situation like Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. With a great defense and an offense that hasn't hit its stride yet, but is about to. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were really good in Tampa with Jameis [Winston], but then they became great with Tom Brady. I mean Garrett Wilson's awesome and I'm an Elijah Moore fan, so there's a lot of potential there."