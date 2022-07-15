All Tickets Claimed for Jets Open Training Camp Dates in Overwhelming Demand

Jets fans can't wait for the upcoming season. Within the first five hours of tickets being made available to the general public, all tickets for the six open practice dates at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park were redeemed. This marks the second year in a row that tickets to Jets Training Camp were claimed in less than a day.

A limited number of tickets remain for the annual Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7pm. Jets fans can download free mobile tickets to the event by visiting nyjets.com/camp. Fans attending Green & White will get to see the team practice under the lights, followed by a special post-practice firework show. All fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative virtual ticket in the form of a NFT (non-fungible token).

Jets Training Camp is support by Atlantic Health System, jetBlue and MetLife.