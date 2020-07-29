Adam Gase Feels Great About Jets Leadership Group

On the offensive side of the ball, Gase continues to talk about Sam Darnold being an extension of the coaching staff. The third-year QB has expressed confidence in delivering teachings to rookies and new veterans alike. GM Joe Douglas also added a former Super Bowl MVP behind Darnold in Joe Flacco and the NFL's third all-time leading rusher in Frank Gore. The 28-year-old Bell, among the group Gase praised and who also traded verbal barbs with Adams following the Jets-Seahawks swap, is a player motivated to remind people he remains an elite performer.

"I know that the addition of beefing up our offensive line and adding the guys that we've added up there and kind of mixing those guys in with the guys that we've already had, I think that is going to be extremely helpful," Gase said. "I think we spent a lot of time this offseason studying and making sure we can find different ways for him to get the ball, whether it be in the passing game or in the run game. It's one of those training camps, where you got a guy that has done what he's done and he's looking to prove to people that he is still at the top of his game — I'm excited to see that."

Gase, who guided the Jets to a 6-2 mark in last season's second half, called last weekend's trade a win-win for both clubs. But he's already turned the page and is happy with the players his staff will be coaching this summer and on into the fall.