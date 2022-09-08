5 Players to Watch When the Jets Open the Season at Home vs. Baltimore

All the Jets will be worth a look to see if they're really made of what they say they are on opening day against Baltimore at MetLife Stadium. But here are a few names that stand out in particular for the roles they'll have and the expectations that fans have for them when going up against the always-tough Ravens and trying to secure their first season-opening victory since 48-17 at Detroit in 2018.

Joe Flacco — The ball is in Flacco's court, with coach Robert Saleh announcing at midweek that Zach Wilson will be out for the first three games. And as Flacco, starting his 15th NFL season, has said, "I still feel like I've been playing at a high level and that's ultimately what motivates me." He also said he is looking forward to doing battle against his team of his first 11 years, the Ravens. All of that and more suggests he'll come flying out of the gate. As an opening-day starter (mostly with the Ravens), Flacco is 8-4 with an 85.0 passer rating. When opening the season at his home stadium, he's 6-1 with a 96.3 rating. In home openers, he's 9-3 with a 96.6 rating. And at 37 years young, he's coming off a strong preseason of practices, especially in the joint workouts with the Falcons and Giants.