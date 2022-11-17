5 Players to Watch When the Jets Go on the Road for Their Quick Patriots Rematch

The Jets make their annual trek to Foxboro to play the Patriots on Sunday. And it will be riveting for the players and coaches and fans to see how the Green & White, after coming up short two games ago at MetLife in New England's 22-17 win, match up as the away team in this rivalry. A win would not only end a few Jets droughts at the hands of the Patriots but would also give them a piece of the AFC East lead.

But as Robert Saleh says a lot, "Let's keep the main thing the main thing." About this game with the Patriots, the head coach said this week about first place and playoff talk: "Obviously, this game coming up is the most important game. There's so much football to play before we even think about what's at stake."

Here are five players in green and white and, this year of course, black to keep tabs on as they maneuver around Gillette Stadium and try to nail down Win No. 7 on the season and Win No. 1 over the Patriots since 2015:

QB Zach Wilson — It's time to study the Jets QB again and see how he fares against New England on the road. In general, his play against the Patriots has not been as sharp as against the rest of the NFL. He has two touchdown passes to seven interceptions vs. the Pats, 11 to nine vs. the rest of the league. His drives have actually been longer in his three NE games compared to the league, but they don't end as well — 7.5% TD drive rate (Pats) to 18.6% rate (rest of NFL), 26.4% turnover drive rate to 6.8%. For the Jets to succeed in Foxboro, Wilson will need a game similar to his economical, winning QB play against Buffalo: fewer interceptions, more TD/scoring drives.