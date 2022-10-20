5 Players to Watch When Jets Try to Climb a Mile High at Denver on Sunday

Empower Field at Mile High has not been very empowering of late for the Jets, who have lost four of their last five in Denver, three of them by shutouts in 2005, '17 and last season.

But the Green & White are feeling the energy as they attempt to improve to 4-0 on the road and 5-2 overall both for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, the 2-4 Broncos could be feeling fatigued after dropping three in a row, the last two in overtime

Here are five Jets players to keep an eye on and see if they can buck that Broncos hex with another big road win in Week 7:

RB Breece Hall — Why not watch catch the Breece again after Hall lit it up for 100 receiving yards and 197 total yards vs. Miami and 116 rushing yards at Green Bay? He has a seasoned-pro mad-dash style about him, and he's only the fourth NFL rookie since 1970 to have a 100-yard rushing game and 100-yard receiving game in his first six games as a pro. Michael Carter's in the mix as well and the O-line is set to enjoy the luxury of playing in the third straight game with the same starting lineup against a Denver run defense that has yielded 4.41 yards/carry, 16th in the league. The ground game could be Zach Wilson and the Jets' featured offensive unit for a second consecutive game.