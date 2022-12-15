5 Players to Watch When Jets Begin Their Crucial Homestand vs. Detroit

The Jets wanted to be playing meaningful December games and be back in the postseason conversation. And head coach Robert Saleh and his team, even with three losses in their last four games, are feeling it.

"When you get to playoff football and you're trying to separate yourself when the elite of the elites are playing against each other, it's the details that separate those teams that get you into the playoffs," Saleh said. "So the encouraging thing is we can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Anyone can watch our games and say, 'This team can play with anybody.' "

But can the Jets win against anybody? They need to show they can master the details and prevail at home against Detroit and Jacksonville, two teams with sub-.500 records, in their next two games if they want to put themselves in position for an AFC postseason berth. They're 7-6 now and last season, the first with the NFL's 17-game schedules, 10-7 teams were 4-for-4 in making the playoffs while 9-8 teams were 4-for-5 in NOT reaching the postseason.

Here are five Jets in the spotlight as the Green & White return to MetLife Stadium to attempt to tackle and tame QB Jared Goff and the Lions, 6-7 but winners of five of their last six:

QB Mike White — Eyes are always on the QB and that's especially true this game. With White set to start, he'll be under the microscope to see if he shows lingering effects from his rib injury vs. the Bills. If he is on his game, this could be a productive day through the air — he's averaging 317 passing yards in his 3 starts while the Lions are 31st in yards allowed/pass play. If White has to come out, Saleh declared Wednesday that Zach Wilson will be the No. 2 QB, so how will Wilson look if he has to enter the game after being inactive for the past three games? Questions, questions.