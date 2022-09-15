5 Players to Watch When Jets Go on the Road to Tackle the Browns

As Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this week, "We're always trying to accelerate the process and win immediately. We want to win. We want to win now." No sooner can that happen than Week 2 of the '22 season when the Jets prepare to rock 'n' roll over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. Here are five players to watch as the Green & White attempt to reach .500 for the first time since they were 3-3 in 2018:

WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter — As rookies, the two lit it up for the Jets with 10 touchdowns and 1,556 yards combined. In Sunday's opener, they appear primed to lead the way again. Carter zipped for 100 scrimmage yards, the fourth time he's reached triple figures in his young career. And Moore had a 24-yard reception from Joe Flacco in the opening quarter, marking the seventh consecutive game he's played in and caught a pass for 20+ yards. That's the second-longest active streak in the NFL and it's the longest by a Jet since Eric Decker's 11-game streak in 2014-15. And considering that Cleveland played Carolina's run game well but its pass game not so well — Baker Mayfield launched a pair of 50+ passes, including a 75-yard TD strike to ex-Jet Robbie Anderson, vs. the Browns in their opener — Moore extending his streak seems doable.