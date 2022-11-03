5 Players to Watch as Jets Go Toe to Toe with Brawny Buffalo

Sunday's Jets-Bills game could have been a lot of things: a chance to rise to 7-2 with a sixth consecutive win, go to 3-0 in the division, get excited for a big second-half push toward playing meaningful December games.

The last can still happen, of course, but the home loss to New England changed the dynamic as the Jets head toward their Week 9 bye. They now must find ways to slow down QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and the powerful Bills offense, find the creases in the stingy defense and build a hard-fought victory or else face the consequences for postbye Game 10 at Foxboro and their quick rematch with the Patriots.

Here are five players in Gotham Green and Spotlight White — and no doubt some Stealth Black — to keep an eye on at MetLife as the Jets do battle with the brawny 6-1 Bills:

QB Zach Wilson — The football protector had a setback when, after 3 games without a turnover, he threw 3 INTs to the Patriots. All the more reason not to go to sleep on the Jets' second-year QB, who also had his first 300-yard passing game vs. the Pats (admittedly much of that coming late in catch-up mode) and completed two 50-plus passes in a game for the second time in his career (no other Jet has done that once since Geno Smith in 2014). Wilson seemed unhappy after last week's showing, and that's been when he sets his jaw and rebounds smartly at home (Tennessee OT win last year, Miami pullaway victory this season). He'll need his A-game for the Bills, who are the NFL's top intercepting unit so far this year, although S Jordan Poyer (4 INTs) could be limited with an elbow injury.