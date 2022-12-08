5 Players to Focus On as Jets Go to Buffalo to Battle Longtime Division Rivals

"Meaningful games in December" is a phrase that has morphed from theory to reality for the Jets. Even though they lost at Minnesota, their offense and defense came out roaring (except in the red zone) in the second half, their inspirational comeback bid fell just short, and they remain in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC conference standings.

Now all they have to do is play another tough team in another rough road venue. The Bills, like the Vikings, come into their game with the Jets with nine wins and in first place in their division. Their key rankings are even higher up the NFL ladder than the Vikes' metrics were. It's a doubly intense battle for both sides because it's an AFC East matchup.

And the Bills will have had 10 days since their Thursday night win at New England to rest up and prepare to exact revenge on the Jets, the 20-17 winners of the teams' first meeting at MetLife Stadium in early November.

"Buffalo is super-talented," head coach Robert Saleh said. "This is an ultimate challenge for us to go out there and just stay focused."

Here are five Jets players to stay focused on as the Green & White enter their second game of December in the middle of the AFC playoff conversation:

QB Mike White — Everyone in green remembers White's first starts last season and this season. His last start in '21? Not so memorable, disintegrating from a 10-3 game in the second quarter to a 45-17 loss in which he threw 4 INTs. "I learned a lot from that game," the QB said. "I think that's when you learn the most is when the games don't go so well." White, although he had the offense in position to pull out the comeback win at Minnesota, was hit 8 times by the Vikings and had 13 passes defensed (two intercepted). The Bills last year treated him similarly, whacking him 7 times and batting away 10 passes, and this season they're 8th in yards allowed/pass play and 3rd in INT rate.