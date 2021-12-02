5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Five Jets to keep an eye on when the Green & White strive to secure their first two-game winning streak of Robert Saleh's tenure as head coach and the first win in franchise regular-season history over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday:
WR Elijah Moore — Moore and Zach Wilson got back together on the field for 4 completions and 46 yards. Moore leads the Jets since Week 2 with 8 receptions of 20-plus yards and has moved into third on the team with 23 first downs. He could draw a likely shadow in top CB Darius Slay, but as Moore says, "I don't focus on the matchup. ... If you want to follow me around, you can follow me around. If you don't, you don't. I've got to try to do what I do anyway." If Corey Davis can return from his groin strain, that will give Wilson a couple of great targets and will help keep the ball out of the hands of the dangerous Slay, who has 3 turnover returns for TDs this year and 4 for his career.
RB Tevin Coleman — With Michael Carter going to IR, Teco stepped into the starter's role and had a solid game with 16 carries for 67 rush yards — his most yards in a game since he rolled for 105 yards for the 49ers against the Panthers more than two years ago. And we still haven't seen Coleman's receiving dimension much this year. He led the way for the Jets' RB-by-committee that includes Ty Johnson and now Austin Walter and that produced 157 rush yards vs. the Texans — their most in a win since their 323-yard home explosion vs. Denver in 2018. A similar effort should complement Wilson's play-action passing game as the Jets seek to move the chains early and often vs. that other green team.
LBs C.J. Mosley and LB Quincy Williams — We went with Quincy last week along with brother Quinnen. This week Quincy's calf injury seems OK, while Mosley needs a big 12-tackle game to reach 100 tackles for the fifth season in his career and the first time since 2018. Their athleticism and big-play ability will be key in meshing with the Jets' front four to keep track of QB Jalen Hurts and RB Miles Sanders. Hurts runs HC Nick Sirianni's RPO offense expertly to the tune of 695 rush yards at 5.7 yards a carry, almost identical figures to the NFL's arguably most mobile QB in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson. Hurts will get his yards, but a detail-oriented, mobile defensive effort could lead to some takeaways. Hurts has 9 personal giveaways this season, 3 INTs coming just a week ago that helped the Giants prevail 13-7 at MetLife.
KR Braxton Berrios — The Jets have had their two best field position games this season in the last two weeks, the close home loss to Miami and the road win at Houston. Berrios and his return teams have been a significant part of that. Brax's 25.4 yards/kickoff return is 2nd-best in the NFL, and his 13.6 yards/punt return is also 2nd in the league for all with at least 9 returns. (And the Eagles are 22nd on opponents' KO average and 24th on punts.) Throw in last week's 46-yard catch-and-run from Zach Wilson, the Jets' second-longest offensive play of the past 7 weeks, and it's easy to see how Berrios could play a big role with his relatively few touches against the Birds.