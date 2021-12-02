5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Five Jets to keep an eye on when the Green & White strive to secure their first two-game winning streak of Robert Saleh's tenure as head coach and the first win in franchise regular-season history over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday:

WR Elijah Moore — Moore and Zach Wilson got back together on the field for 4 completions and 46 yards. Moore leads the Jets since Week 2 with 8 receptions of 20-plus yards and has moved into third on the team with 23 first downs. He could draw a likely shadow in top CB Darius Slay, but as Moore says, "I don't focus on the matchup. ... If you want to follow me around, you can follow me around. If you don't, you don't. I've got to try to do what I do anyway." If Corey Davis can return from his groin strain, that will give Wilson a couple of great targets and will help keep the ball out of the hands of the dangerous Slay, who has 3 turnover returns for TDs this year and 4 for his career.