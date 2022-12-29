5 Jets Players to Watch When They Venture to the Great Northwest

Robert Saleh has this Week 17 tightrope to cross. So far, he's keeping his balance as well as keeping his team focused on the big goal for the final two weeks of the regular season.

"This isn't about the playoffs," the Jets' head coach said after the sodden Thursday night home loss to Jacksonville. But after results fell the Jets' way over the weekend, Saleh said, "I'm sure there's going to be excitement, naturally ... I get it," followed by keeping the main thing the main thing: "My messaging, our messaging doesn't change from what we talked about on Friday."

Which Green & White players might the spotlight be on Sunday? Here are five to watch as the Jets, in their coach's words, try to "stay connected to this moment in Seattle, and only Seattle."

QB Mike White — Time again to train the binoculars on White, whom Saleh has named the Jets starter, barring injury, for these last two RS games. The tough, cool customer from South Florida has posted some excellent numbers in his first seven pro games over the past two years: 168 completions in 261 attempts, 64.4% accuracy, for 1,905 yards and a pair of superb three-TD games, vs. Cincinnati last year and Chicago this year. Lumen Field's "12th Man" will test him and the offense, and he needs to cut back on the interceptions. But if White gets protection from his line, which has been under the gun the past two games, he should be able to find his receivers and do his part in these next two crucial weeks.