3 Things to Know | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

More Shuffling Up Front

The Jets' offensive line continues to be in flux after LT George Fant was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Green & White signed a pair of tackles – Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster and Mike Remmers to the practice squad.

Conor McDermott, who played 35 snaps in Fant's place last Sunday, is in the mix and rookie Max Mitchell will continue to start. The Jets could also call up T Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. Head coach Robert Saleh has been impressed with Mitchell, who leads all rookie tackles with 232 snaps this season.

"You saw a lot of athleticism," Saleh said of the fourth-round pick. "You just weren't sure from a technical standpoint how he'd respond because of where he came from. To our surprise, he's taken it on, from a technique standpoint, he's a lot stronger than where we thought he'd be and he's only going to get a lot stronger. … It's hard to evaluate O-linemen nowadays with the ways college offenses are constructed. Luckily for us, he's going to be a good one."

The Steelers have led or tied for the lead in sacks each season from 2017-22. But Pittsburgh will be without starting OLB T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks in 2021 and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Steelers are 0-6 in games he hasn't played in. LB Alex Highsmith, however, leads the NFL with 4.5 sacks.