3 Blocked Kicks in 3 Games? Henry Anderson's on Board

The Jets have gone from the kick-blocking desert with no blocks of any kind for five years into a kick-rejecting juggernaut in the last two weeks. And one player responsible for the turnaround is Henry Anderson.

Anderson and Leonard Williams barged up the middle on an extra point try by Tennessee's Ryan Succop two weeks ago, with Anderson getting his hand on the kick. It was the Jets' first blocked PAT since Bryan Thomas snuffed Adam Vinatieri at Indianapolis in 2009

Then last week at Buffalo, "Goose" and "Leo" used the same up-the-gut approach and this time Anderson batted Stephen Hauschka's field goal try. That was the first FG block by the Jets since Muhammad Wilkerson swatted a Rob Bironas attempt at Tennessee in '12.

With that, Anderson became the first Jet to block kicks in two consecutive games since Corwin Brown, who blocked a punt at New England and a field goal vs. Oakland in Games 3-4 of the 1998 season.

"It's good that we're starting to have some success," Anderson told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg. "We've had a punt block [by Kevin Pierre-Louis] in the past two weeks as well. We've been working. Coach [Brant] Boyer always has a good game plan going into each week. He's putting us in good position to have success, so it's good to see it finally pay off."

If Anderson blocks any kick Saturday against Houston, he will join rare NFL company. The Elias Sports Bureau does not track blocked kicks, but unofficially, since 1996, only two players have blocked three kicks in a three-game in-season span: Buffalo's Bruce Smith in '96 (who needed only two games to redirect three FG tries) and Chicago's Israel Idonije in 2007.

So Anderson could become the first NFL player in the last 11 seasons and the second since 1996 to block kicks in three consecutive games, and the third since '96 to reject three kicks in a three-game span.

"That'd be cool for sure," he said.

Even if Anderson doesn't do the deed Saturday, there are other dryspells to quench by other members of Boyer's kick-block units against the Texans and the week after vs. the Packers.

Last blocked punt at home: Antonio Allen vs. Oakland (Marquette King), 2013, Game 15. Drought: 39 straight home games.

Last blocked field goal at home: Kris Jenkins, vs. Arizona (Neil Rackers), 2008, Game 4. Drought: 84 straight home games.