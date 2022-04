2022 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

The NFL announced on Thursday that the 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Immediately at schedule release until Monday, May 16 at 9:59 a.m., Visa cardholders can get early access to purchase Jets single game tickets (Terms Apply). Jets Season Ticket Holders will also receive early access to purchase single game ticket at the time of schedule release.

Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. Be the first to see the 2022 Jets schedule by signing up at nyjets.com/schedulerelease.

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:

First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, September 15) – Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

International Games – Wednesday, May 4

Select games – Week of May 9

Clubs to announce their first home game opponent – Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Full details on NFL Network's Schedule Release '22 will be available at a later date.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

ESPN will also have primetime specials on May 12 surrounding schedule with release, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.