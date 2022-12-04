RB Michael Carter (Knee) Inactive for Jets as They Take On Vikings

The 7-4 Jets continue their NFC North swing of their '22 schedule with a visit today to the 9-2 Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The National division has been good so far to the rejuvenated Jets as they've posted a road win at Green Bay and, last week, a 31-10 victory over Chicago. Two weeks from today, the Jets will finish their "tour" with a home game against Detroit. But before they can eye going 4-0 against an NFC division for the first time since the NFL's 2002 realignment, they must take care of business today at Minnesota.

QB Mike White makes his second start under center and he has some comings and goings around him in the Green & White's offense.

He'll lose RB Michael Carter (ankle), inactive for the game, although he's got a solid stable of backs in trade pickup James Robinson, Ty Johnson, the 32-yard TD scorer against the Bears, and undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight, who debuted with a smashing 103-yard scrimmage game vs. Chicago.