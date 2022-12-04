Inactives

RB Michael Carter (Knee) Inactive for Jets as They Take On Vikings

DL Sheldon Rankins & T George Fant Are Active, Can Return to Action for Green & White This Afternoon

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:30 AM
The 7-4 Jets continue their NFC North swing of their '22 schedule with a visit today to the 9-2 Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The National division has been good so far to the rejuvenated Jets as they've posted a road win at Green Bay and, last week, a 31-10 victory over Chicago. Two weeks from today, the Jets will finish their "tour" with a home game against Detroit. But before they can eye going 4-0 against an NFC division for the first time since the NFL's 2002 realignment, they must take care of business today at Minnesota.

QB Mike White makes his second start under center and he has some comings and goings around him in the Green & White's offense.

He'll lose RB Michael Carter (ankle), inactive for the game, although he's got a solid stable of backs in trade pickup James Robinson, Ty Johnson, the 32-yard TD scorer against the Bears, and undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight, who debuted with a smashing 103-yard scrimmage game vs. Chicago.

White also won't have Cedric Ogbuehi, the starter the past four games at RT who's been placed on Injured Reserve with a groin injury. But again the Jets have a good situation at the position with rookie Max Mitchell, the RT starter for the first four games, moving back in last week after Ogbuehi went down. And George Fant, who's started at both tackle spots for the Jets over the last three seasons, is active for the first time since Game 3 vs. the Bengals, after missing the past eight games rehabbing a knee injury.

At QB, Joe Flacco again is White's backup with Zach Wilson deactivated.

Defensively, the Jets get the return of interior DL and sage line presence Sheldon Rankins, who missed the past two games with an elbow injured vs. Buffalo. Also for the D, second-year LB Hamsah Nasirildeen has been elevated for the third time this season from the practice squad to the active roster.

For Minnesota, starting LT Christian Darrisaw, the Vikes' first-round pick in 2021, will miss his second game in the NFL's concussion protocol, with fellow second-year man Blake Brandel again expected to replace him and protect Cousins' blind side from the likes of Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson.

But starting DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), inactive for the Thanksgiving night home win over the Patriots, is ready to return, as is S Harrison Smith, who played vs. the Patriots but worked through an ankle injury this past week at practice.

The Jets six-player inactive list for today's game:

  • QB Zach Wilson
  • WR Jeff Smith
  • S Ashtyn Davis
  • RB Michael Carter
  • CB Bryce Hall
  • TE Jeremy Ruckert

And here is the Vikings' six-man inactive list:

  • LB Luiji Vilain
  • T Vederian Lowe
  • T Christian Darrisaw
  • TE Ben Ellefson
  • DL Esezi Otomewo
  • DL Ross Blacklock

