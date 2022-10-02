It's Official: QB Zach Wilson Active, Ready to Start for Jets vs. Steelers

The Jets had several boxes they wanted to check for today's Game 4 of the NFL season at Pittsburgh against the Steelers. One was to get starting QB Zach Wilson back in action.
That box was marked when Wilson was announced as the Jets starter by head coach Robert Saleh late in the week and then warmed up crisply this morning at Acrisure Stadium (nee Heinz Field).
The other boxes remain to be filled in this afternoon:
■ Defeat the Steelers, whom they've beaten only once in 11 meetings in the city of Pittsburgh, beginning with their first Pitt matchup in 1970.
■ Lift their record to 2-2 and back to .500, both for the season and against the AFC North, all four of whose teams they played in the first four weeks this season.
See the players arriving for the Jets-Steelers game.
The Green & White will be attempting to achieve those last two goals and feel good about their progress heading into the AFC East portion of their schedule, which begins next Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. Against the Steelers, the Jets get Wilson back, with Joe Flacco returning to backup QB status and Mike White, the backup QB for the first three games, being deactivated.
Also deactivated is LB Quincy Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Cincinnati. With Quincy out, hard-hitting free agent Kwon Alexander joins C.J. Mosley, Marcell Harris and Jamien Sherwood in the 'backer group. And Bryce Huff will join the DL rotation for the first time this season after being deactivated the first three games.
This is the Jets' seven-player inactive list for the game, after they elevated T Grant Hermanns and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from their practice squad Saturday.
- QB Mike White
- WR Denzel Mims
- CB Bryce Hall
- S Will Parks
- LB Quincy Williams
- T Cedric Ogbuehi
- TE Lawrence Cager
And this is the Steelers' inactive list:
- QB Mason Rudolph
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon
- G Kendrick Green
- WR Steven Sims
- DT Isaiahh Loudermilk
- LB Mark Robinson
- LB David Anenih