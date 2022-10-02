It's Official: QB Zach Wilson Active, Ready to Start for Jets vs. Steelers

The Jets had several boxes they wanted to check for today's Game 4 of the NFL season at Pittsburgh against the Steelers. One was to get starting QB Zach Wilson back in action.

That box was marked when Wilson was announced as the Jets starter by head coach Robert Saleh late in the week and then warmed up crisply this morning at Acrisure Stadium (nee Heinz Field).

The other boxes remain to be filled in this afternoon:

■ Defeat the Steelers, whom they've beaten only once in 11 meetings in the city of Pittsburgh, beginning with their first Pitt matchup in 1970.