Fireworks Ahead as Jets Battle Patriots at MetLife on Sunday

The energized Jets face their toughest test yet of the still maturing 2022 season with Sunday's AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium against the New England Patriots.

It's not that the Patriots are looming large as usual in the division. Since 2001, in all regular-season and playoff games, Bill Belichick's Patriots have a 35-9 record against the Jets, 35-8 vs. the Bills and 26-17 over the Dolphins. This year the Pats are 3-4 and coming off a home Monday night loss to the Bears.

Robert Saleh's Jets, meanwhile, are enjoying life in second place in the East at 5-2, coming off their fourth rousing road win of the year, at Denver. Overall, QB Zach Wilson (backed up for the first time by Mike White with Joe Flacco inactive) and the Jets are on concurrent four-game win streaks.

Yet it's never that easy in the NFL for any team, nor for any team against the Patriots. The Jets, whose last win over the red-white-and-blue team from up Route 95 came at MetLife in 2015, want to continue their winning ways in the division, which began with their 40-17 triumph over the Dolphins three weeks ago. They are eager to try to open a three-game lead on the Patriots for the first time since the 2000 season.

Yet the Green & White will be without rookie phenom RB Breece Hall and versatile second-year OL Alijah Vera-Tucker for the rest of the year after they suffered injuries at Denver. Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 who counts the Jets as his fifth pro team, will make his first start in green Sunday at RT, and all he's got to do is slow down the NFL's leading sacker in red-sleeved LLB Matt Judon. WR Corey Davis (knee) will miss his second game.