Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Green & White?

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

No. 4: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

The Jets could go in a number of different directions here. Alabama's Evan Neal could start at right guard as a rookie and be the long-term answer at right tackle (and provide Mekhi Becton insurance at left tackle). But Stingley would give the Jets a cover man with the talent to be a legitimate No. 1 cornerback, something the franchise has missed since Darrelle Revis.

Stingley set the bar high after his All-American freshman season as part of LSU's national championship team. And although the last two seasons haven't gone according to plan, the talent is still there. Stingley's draft stock is extremely volatile right now, and his interviews and medicals will ultimately determine whether he is drafted this high or falls out of the top 10.

No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

With all due respect to Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios, when they are your most productive pass-catchers, you officially have a wide receiver problem. Quarterback Zach Wilson must show improvements in year two, but he also needs the front office to find him more help.

I have six wide receivers ranked as top-25 prospects in this class, with Wilson as the clear No. 1 guy. He has only average size (6-0, 186), but he is a three-level threat due to his athleticism and ball skills. What separates him the most is his ability to create space before and after the catch.

No. 35: OL Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

No. 38 (via CAR): TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)

The Draft Network - Kyle Crabbs

No. 4: OL Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

The New York Jets have to love seeing the entire board of offensive prospects fall into their lap here at No. 4—they've got a young quarterback to try to build around themselves in Zach Wilson. And while yes, it is true that the Jets' 504 points allowed this season is the most in franchise history by 47 points, the offensive cast should still take top priority. This is, after all, an offensive league.

George Fant has played quite well for the Jets this season, but Morgan Moses is an expiring contract and Mekhi Becton has not been able to gain traction after being a top-15 overall selection in 2020. Enter Ikem Ekwonu, who could feasibly play tackle or guard at the next level.

You ideally aren't drafting Ekwonu to play guard at No. 4 overall, but you can juggle this group and may not have to. Fant has logged nearly 1,000 snaps in the NFL at right tackle. Ekwonu could potentially man a guard spot short-term if Becton stabilizes his play. But, we may not want to put all our eggs in the "Becton is healthy" basket, so Ekwonu is the pick.

No. 10 (via SEA): Edge David Ojabo (Michigan)

Carl Lawson returning to the Jets' defensive front is going to make for a lot more pressure when opposing offenses face the New York next season. And, as was mentioned earlier, the Jets' defense is in an all-time low place right now. I would imagine adding both Lawson and Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo would do wonders for this team up front.