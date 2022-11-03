Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Bills - Thursday

OT Duane Brown (Shoulder) Limited at Practice, WR Corey Davis (Knee) DNP

Nov 03, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Corey DavisWRKneeDNPDNP
Duane BrownOTShoulderLPLP
Lamarcus JoynerDSHipLPLP
C.J. UzomahTEShoulderLPLP
Nate HerbigOGHandLPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

