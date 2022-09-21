Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|George Fant
|OT
|Knee
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Toe/Quad
|DNP
|CJ Uzomah
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jordan Whitehead
|DS
|Calf
|LP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Foot
|LP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play