Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited, DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP on Wednesday

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report- week15
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Corey DavisWRConcussionDNP
Brandin EcholsCBQuadDNP
John Franklin-MyersDEIllnessDNP
Will ParksSNIRDNP
Quinnen WilliamsDTCalfDNP
Duane BrownTShoulderLP
Micheal ClemonsDEKneeLP
George FantTKneeLP
Mike WhiteQBRibsLP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

