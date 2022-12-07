Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Bills - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|George Fant
|OT
|Illness/Knee
|DNP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LaMarcus Joyner
|S
|Hip
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play