Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Bills - Wednesday

Micheal Clemons, Corey Davis, George Fant and D.J. Reed DNP Due to Illness

Dec 07, 2022 at 04:00 PM
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Micheal ClemonsDEIllnessDNP
Corey DavisWRIllnessDNP
George FantOTIllness/KneeDNP
D.J. ReedCBIllnessDNP
Duane BrownOTShoulderLP
Ashtyn DavisSHamstringLP
LaMarcus JoynerSHipLP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

