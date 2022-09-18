TE C.J. Uzomah Joins QB Zach Wilson on Inactive List for Jets-Browns

The Jets are in Cleveland attempting to add some sun and fun early to their 2022 season while evening some old scores in the process.
The Browns are 1-0 and playing their home opener against the 0-1 Green & White in what is forecast to be a sunny, warm, dry and breezy (wind gusts up to 25 mph) afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium right off of Lake Erie.
As upbeat as Cleveland — the team, the town and the Dawg Pound — may be, the Jets are pumped to post their first W of the season. Doing so would even their all-time regular-season record against the Browns at 9-9 as well as their regular-season mark at Cleveland at 14-14. Not to mention the Jets would have a .500 record for the first time since they defeated the Colts at MetLife to rise to 3-3 in 2018.
However, the Jets will be without two starters as they set out to accomplish those goals.
One player the team and its fans are well aware of is QB Zach Wilson, who, despite being listed as limited all week in practice, will continue his knee rehab by sitting out his second game, with 15th-year veteran Joe Flacco getting his second start of the season.
See the Jets arriving for the Week 2 matchup against the Browns.
The other was a development during the week as TE C.J. Uzomah sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out of Friday's practice and got him listed as doubtful for the game. Uzomah is in fact inactive for Cleveland.
Other injuries threatened to dent the Jets' starting lineup further. But S Jordan Whitehead (ankle), according to head coach Robert Saleh, "is going to try to give it a go, so it's really encouraging." Another was P Braden Mann (back), who the Jets were taking up to Sunday morning warmups before declaring that he would kick vs. the Browns.
Also active are S Will Parks, re-signed during the week, and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, the Long Islander who will be in line to play in his first NFL game.
The Jets activated two players from their practice squad for this game — OL Grant Hermanns and TE Kenny Yeboah.
This is the Jets' full seven-player inactive list for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff:
- QB Zach Wilson
- WR Denzel Mims
- CB Bryce Hall
- DL Bryce Huff
- OL Conor McDermott
- TE Lawrence Cager
- TE C.J. Uzomah
And these are the Browns' seven inactives, all backups except for starting RT Jack Conklin (knee):
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Mike Woods
- RB D'Ernest Johnson
- S Richard LeCounte
- T Chris Hubbard
- T Jack Conklin
- DT Perrion Winfrey