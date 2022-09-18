TE C.J. Uzomah Joins QB Zach Wilson on Inactive List for Jets-Browns

The Jets are in Cleveland attempting to add some sun and fun early to their 2022 season while evening some old scores in the process.

The Browns are 1-0 and playing their home opener against the 0-1 Green & White in what is forecast to be a sunny, warm, dry and breezy (wind gusts up to 25 mph) afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium right off of Lake Erie.

As upbeat as Cleveland — the team, the town and the Dawg Pound — may be, the Jets are pumped to post their first W of the season. Doing so would even their all-time regular-season record against the Browns at 9-9 as well as their regular-season mark at Cleveland at 14-14. Not to mention the Jets would have a .500 record for the first time since they defeated the Colts at MetLife to rise to 3-3 in 2018.

However, the Jets will be without two starters as they set out to accomplish those goals.