QB Justin Fields Inactive for Bears as They Go Against QB Mike White & Jets

Followers of both the Jets and Bears didn't see today's QB matchup at MetLife Stadium coming a week ago.

Last week Zach Wilson was warming up as the Jets' starting quarterback at Gillette Stadium. The Wednesday following the 10-3 loss to the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh announced the QB switch to Mike White, who's warming up this morning along with Joe Flacco for the Jets-Bears 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Wilson is inactive for this game.

Last week Justin Fields was warming up as the Bears' starter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fields, competing with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as the top running QB and one of the top runners, period, in the NFL, ended that game with a painful injury to his left, non-throwing, shoulder.

Fields at midweek described his injury as a separated shoulder. He was listed as limited at all three Chicago practices and questionable for the Jets and HC Matt Eberflus declined to lean one way or the other on his availability for the game, saying his availability would be a game-time decision. Fields' backup is former Jet Trevor Siemian, and Nate Peterman was elevated from the Bears practice squad to be available at QB on Saturday.