Jets' 2021 Draft Pick Positions: Five Selections in Top 86

No Compensatory Choices for Green & White for Fourth Consecutive Draft

Mar 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The NFL's release of the official order is close for all 259 selections in the 2021 draft. That moment drew ever closer with the league's announcement Wednesday of 36 compensatory picks being awarded to 17 teams.

In advance of the official announcement, the Jets have nine selections as has been reported, five of their own in the first five rounds and four they acquired in trades — first- and third-round picks (plus a first-rounder next year) from Seattle in the July trade of S Jamal Adams, a fifth-rounder from the Giants to complete the October 2019 trade for DL Leonard Williams, and a Round 6 pick from New England.

It had been five picks in the top 87, but the Patriots' 13th pick in Round 3, 75th overall, was forfeited, bumping all picks up a rung.

The Jets previously traded their sixth-rounder to the Patriots in September 2019 for WR Demaryius Thomas, but got back the same pick from the Patriots in the AFC East teams' 2020 draft day swap of third- and fourth-round selections.

With the choices from the Seahawks, the Jets have five picks in the top 86 of this year's draft, being held from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Those are the most picks in the top 100 by the Jets since they also had five picks in the top 100 of the 2006 and 2000 drafts. They set their top-100 draft record with six of the first 91 picks of the 1984 draft.

The Jets also traded away two picks — their sixth-round selection that went to the Patriots in the original 2019 D.Thomas deal, and their seventh-rounder, which they sent to San Francisco along with DL Jordan Willis for the 49ers' sixth-round choice in 2022.

Here's where the Jets' choices are set to fall a little over seven weeks from now:

Table inside Article
Round # in Rd # Overall Notes
1 2 2 Jets' own pick
1 23 23 From SEA in 2020 Jamal Adams trade
2 2 34 Jets' own pick
3 2 66 Jets' own pick
3 22 86 From SEA in 2020 Jamal Adams trade
4 2 107 Jets' own pick
5 2 146 Jets' own pick
5 10 154 From NYG in 2019 Leonard Williams trade
6 2 185 From NE in 2020 trade of draft picks

The Jets received no compensatory picks from the NFL for the fourth straight year. Since 1994, they have received 14 compensatories combined, in the 2004, '06, '12, '14 and '17 drafts. 

The only compensatory the Jets received since 2015 was a third-round selection, No. 107 overall in 2017, awarded to them after the losses of unrestricted free agents Demario Davis, Damon Harrison and Chris Ivory. But that was the first year that teams were allowed to trade compensatories, and the Jets sent that No. 3 pick to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' fourth- and sixth-round choices.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a closely held formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

