Jets' 2021 Draft Pick Positions: Five Selections in Top 86

The NFL's release of the official order is close for all 259 selections in the 2021 draft. That moment drew ever closer with the league's announcement Wednesday of 36 compensatory picks being awarded to 17 teams.

In advance of the official announcement, the Jets have nine selections as has been reported, five of their own in the first five rounds and four they acquired in trades — first- and third-round picks (plus a first-rounder next year) from Seattle in the July trade of S Jamal Adams, a fifth-rounder from the Giants to complete the October 2019 trade for DL Leonard Williams, and a Round 6 pick from New England.

It had been five picks in the top 87, but the Patriots' 13th pick in Round 3, 75th overall, was forfeited, bumping all picks up a rung.

The Jets previously traded their sixth-rounder to the Patriots in September 2019 for WR Demaryius Thomas, but got back the same pick from the Patriots in the AFC East teams' 2020 draft day swap of third- and fourth-round selections.

With the choices from the Seahawks, the Jets have five picks in the top 86 of this year's draft, being held from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Those are the most picks in the top 100 by the Jets since they also had five picks in the top 100 of the 2006 and 2000 drafts. They set their top-100 draft record with six of the first 91 picks of the 1984 draft.

The Jets also traded away two picks — their sixth-round selection that went to the Patriots in the original 2019 D.Thomas deal, and their seventh-rounder, which they sent to San Francisco along with DL Jordan Willis for the 49ers' sixth-round choice in 2022.