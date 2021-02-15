19 Jets Can Become Unrestricted Free Agents on March 17

The Jets have 19 players who can become unrestricted free agents on March 17, 15 of whom started at least one game in 2020 and five of whom played in all 16 games — including two 16-game starters, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt.

Additionally, two other players, each of whom has played more than 10 NFL seasons, can become UFAs — RB Frank Gore, one of three players in league history to rush for at least 16,000 yards, and QB Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season who started four games in place of the injured Sam Darnold this past season.

Four more Jets can become restricted free agents. Of the 23 potential UFAs and RFAs, the position that could be affected the most is linebacker, with contracts expiring for seven LBs, including five-year starter Jordan Jenkins and 2020 16-game participants Hewitt and Tarell Basham.

The free agency signing period begins for the Jets and the NFL next month. Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective UFAs during a two-day period beginning March 15 at noon ET and ending March 17 at 4 p.m.. In the two-day window, prospective unrestricted free agents can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

Players who are potential free agents can become either unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents or exclusive-rights free agents.

An unrestricted FA is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. He is free to negotiate and sign with any teams.

A restricted FA is any player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers, or tenders, that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation.

An exclusive-rights FA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player can't negotiate with other teams.

An accrued season constitutes six or more regular-season games on a club's active/inactive, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.

These are the Jets who can become unrestricted free agents next month (games played/started/did not play/inactive in parentheses after name):

G Josh Andrews (15/4/0/0)

LB Tarell Basham (16/9/0/00

TE Daniel Brown (16/1/0/0)

DL Trevon Coley (0/0/0/2)

G Pat Elflein (6/6/0/0)

S Matthias Farley (16/2/0/0)

QB Joe Flacco (5/4/8/3)

RB Frank Gore (15/14/0/0)

LB Bryce Hager (10/2/0/0)

LB Neville Hewitt (16/16/0/0)

S Bennett Jackson (4/0/0/0)

LB Jordan Jenkins (12/12/0/1)

CB Arthur Maulet (11/5/0/0)

S Marcus Maye (16/16/0/0)

S Brandon McDougald (7/7/0/0)

LB Patrick Onwuasor (1/0/0/0)

WR Breshad Perriman (12/12/0/4)

CB Brian Poole (8/6/0/0)

TE Ross Travis (1/0/0/6)

These Jets can become restricted free agents:

RB Josh Adams (8/0/0/0)

LB Harvey Langi (14/6/0/0)

LB Frankie Luvu (13/3/0/0)

WR Vyncint Smith (7/0/0/4)