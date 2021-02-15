19 Jets Can Become Unrestricted Free Agents on March 17

Four More Who Played for 2020 Green & White Can Become Restricted FAs

Feb 15, 2021 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZP_1875-maye-thumb

The Jets have 19 players who can become unrestricted free agents on March 17, 15 of whom started at least one game in 2020 and five of whom played in all 16 games — including two 16-game starters, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt.

Additionally, two other players, each of whom has played more than 10 NFL seasons, can become UFAs — RB Frank Gore, one of three players in league history to rush for at least 16,000 yards, and QB Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season who started four games in place of the injured Sam Darnold this past season.

Four more Jets can become restricted free agents. Of the 23 potential UFAs and RFAs, the position that could be affected the most is linebacker, with contracts expiring for seven LBs, including five-year starter Jordan Jenkins and 2020 16-game participants Hewitt and Tarell Basham.

The free agency signing period begins for the Jets and the NFL next month. Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of prospective UFAs during a two-day period beginning March 15 at noon ET and ending March 17 at 4 p.m.. In the two-day window, prospective unrestricted free agents can't visit teams or have direct contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. A player's ability to re-sign with his current club isn't affected by the rule. The negotiating period does not apply to unsigned players receiving restricted free agent, franchise or transition tenders.

Players who are potential free agents can become either unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents or exclusive-rights free agents.

An unrestricted FA is any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. He is free to negotiate and sign with any teams.

A restricted FA is any player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers, or tenders, that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation.

An exclusive-rights FA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player can't negotiate with other teams.

An accrued season constitutes six or more regular-season games on a club's active/inactive, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.

These are the Jets who can become unrestricted free agents next month (games played/started/did not play/inactive in parentheses after name):
G Josh Andrews (15/4/0/0)
LB Tarell Basham (16/9/0/00
TE Daniel Brown (16/1/0/0)
DL Trevon Coley (0/0/0/2)
G Pat Elflein (6/6/0/0)
S Matthias Farley (16/2/0/0)
QB Joe Flacco (5/4/8/3)
RB Frank Gore (15/14/0/0)
LB Bryce Hager (10/2/0/0)
LB Neville Hewitt (16/16/0/0)
S Bennett Jackson (4/0/0/0)
LB Jordan Jenkins (12/12/0/1)
CB Arthur Maulet (11/5/0/0)
S Marcus Maye (16/16/0/0)
S Brandon McDougald (7/7/0/0)
LB Patrick Onwuasor (1/0/0/0)
WR Breshad Perriman (12/12/0/4)
CB Brian Poole (8/6/0/0)
TE Ross Travis (1/0/0/6)

These Jets can become restricted free agents:
RB Josh Adams (8/0/0/0)
LB Harvey Langi (14/6/0/0)
LB Frankie Luvu (13/3/0/0)
WR Vyncint Smith (7/0/0/4)

And one player can become an exclusive-rights free agent:
WR Jeff Smith (11/5/1/0)

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Does NFL Network Have Joe Douglas Selecting in 3-Round Projection?

Green & White Trade with Panthers to No. 8, Select LSU's Ja'Marr Chase
news

Inside the Numbers: LB Bob Crable Is Jets' Only 23rd Overall Draft Pick (Until This Year?)

Others to Be Selected at No. 23 Over the Years Include Ozzie Newsome, Ty Law & Ray Guy
news

What's Interesting About All Four Coaches in AFC East Having Defensive Backgrounds?

Robert Saleh Joins Sean McDermott, Brian Flores and Bill Belichick in the AFCE
news

Jets Retain Brant Boyer as Special Teams Coordinator

Head Coach Robert Saleh Also Adds 5 Coaches to His Staff
news

Jets Wideouts Look Ahead: Will the 'Big Three' Return Intact in '21?

Jamison Crowder Led WRs Again; Breshad Perriman (potential UFA) & Denzel Mims Showed Explosiveness
news

Greg Van Roten Rides a Season on the Jets' O-Line Roller-Coaster

'Surreal Year' as Right Guard Played for His Hometown Team During the COVID-19 Pandemic
news

Where Are They Now: Jim Richards

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and 1968 Draft Pick from Virginia Tech
news

Jets Hire Leon Washington as Special Teams Assistant 

Former Two-Time Pro Bowl Player Joins Robert Saleh's Coaching Staff
news

Jets' CB Bless Austin Ready to Take 'Giant Leap' in Year 3

CB Finished with 63 Tackles and 4 PDs in 11 Games During His Second Season
news

Notebook | Jets Will Love Playing for Robert Saleh Says ESPN's Adam Schefter

NFL Draft Has a Chance to Be a Turning Point for the Green & White; P Braden Mann Hopes His Tackling Era Is Over
news

Sports Illustrated Gives Jets an 'A' for Hiring Robert Saleh

The Franchise's 20th Head Coach Brings 'the Good Energy'

Advertising