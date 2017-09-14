7 Points: Jets Host Miami in Home Opener

The first two weeks of the season the Jets ran into the herd of Buffalo and the Black Hole buzzsaw that are Bills and Raiders home openers. Sunday, it's their turn as they open their MetLife Stadium schedule against their long-time foes, the Dolphins. As
One of those fans in the stands most eager to kick it off is Christopher Johnson, the Jets chairman and CEO while Woody Johnson serves as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.
"I hope the fans will buy into our plan," Johnson said this week. "I’m extraordinarily excited about seeing the development of our young players especially. I think they’re going to see this team grow before their eyes.
"I think it’s going to be an exciting season. I can’t wait for this first home game."
Here are seven points of discussion for the Jets' 58th home opener and their eighth against the Dolphins:
1. Home Sweet Home
The Jets have had a healthy rivalry with the 'Fins. They hold margins of 53-49-1 all-time, 28-23 at home and 19-14 in their two Meadowlands stadiums. Miami holds the upper hand in Jets' home openers, 4-3, but the Jets won the first, by 29-7 in '67 with Joe Namath throwing three touchdown passes, and the most recent, by 17-7 in 2005 with Chad Pennington firing two TDs. A harbinger for
2. Kearse's New Digs
McCown's best friend in the passing game has been WR
3. Wake-Up Call
Miami LDE Cameron Wake had a quiet opener — two tackles, no sacks — at the Chargers, but it could be explained by the week before, when he was the last Dolphin to leave South Florida, remaining with his family as Hurricane Irma blew threw. "There's a quote," he told the Palm Beach Post, "I'd rather be in a bad situation with you guys than safe and warm by myself." He's been known to make bad situations for the the Green & White — he's tied for the most strip sacks by an opponent in Jets history, four, with three coming in last season's two games. RT
4. Friends Until Kickoff
It'll be thick with handshakes and back pats before this one. McCown and Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, signed in August, were teammates for three years on the Bears. McCown on Cutler: "We're close friends." Cutler on McCown: "I love the guy." They also played in Chicago with
5. Another Grand Hurdle
Speaking of Forté, the 10th-year RB struggled with the rest of the offense in the Jets' opener at Buffalo. Last week was more Forté-fied as he gained 91 yards from scrimmage at 7.6 yards/touch. With 79 more yards, he'll become the 34th player in NFL history to reach 14,000 YFS. Since he's averaged 102 yards/game in his distinguished career, "the Work Horse" could well plow his way onto that plateau with an all-around game against the Dolphins.
6. Triple-Threat Landry
Jets DBs, beware of Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins' WR, like Jets S
7. Making a List
The Jets' defense has underperformed. The run defense, top-three in the NFL in recent years, is last after two games in yards/game, 30th in yards/carry. Pass rush, a preseason strength, is 30th with two sacks. Takeaway optimism hasn't panned out yet with one INT on the season's opening drive. "Coach talked about it," Wilkerson said. "Whoever had mental errors the last game, make sure you don't show up on the list again this week. So we've got to make sure we do our job." As for his sore shoulder, Mo said that was "no concern at all."